USC Games Expo 2024 Reveals Full Game Lineup

Organizers beind the USC Games Expo 2024 have revealed the full list of games that will be a part of this year's event in May.

Article Summary USC Games Expo 2024 showcases 10 Advanced Games Projects titles.

Experience student-made games and esports tournament on May 7.

New and inventive games span genres from puzzle to horror.

Meet the creative minds behind the latest interactive media.

USC Games have announced the full list of games that will be available at the USC Games Expo, taking place this May. Ten different games will be shown off at the event, alongside the developers who created them so you get to put a face to the title. For many of the games, this will be yout first chance to play them as part of the Advanced Games Projects (AGP) Spotlight Show. We have more info on the games here as the event will take place on Tuesday, May 7, starting at 4 pm on the USC campus at the School of Cinematic Arts.

USC Games Expo 2024

Each year, the USC Games Expo gathers students and professionals to celebrate the most innovative works of the past year in interactive media and game development. This year's expo day (May 7) will include a live esports tournament starting at 12:00pm PT, with USC squaring off against the University of Arizona, alongside an AGP Spotlight Show preview for local high school students beginning at the same time. Expo attendees can play over 60 student-made games, including the 10 games developed in the Advanced Games Projects (AGP) course. This year's featured AGP titles include:

Bugnauts! (PC): Swing into battle in Buganuts, a thrilling 3D projectile action game! Armed with your trusty net, catch, aim, and swing back projectiles from the Phantom bugs invading your island home! Dodge enemy blasts and outmaneuver your opponents in intense 3D combat! Fight a variety of Phantom foes with unique attacks and behavior. Explore lush environments, collect insects, and immerse yourself in the world of Bugnauts!

