Valentine's Day 2021 Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

Along with the release of the Unova Pokémon Munna, the Valentine's Day Event brings a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO.

The complete raid rotation in Pokémon GO's Valentine's Day event, along with our tips, is as follows:

Tier One

Espurr

Feebas – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Illumise – Shiny capable, standard odds

Munna

Ralts – Shiny capable, standard odds

Volbeat – Shiny capable, standard odds

Nothing too crazy here. If you don't have a Shiny Feebas, it has quite the boosted Shiny rate, but it isn't too uncommon in the wild during events. I'd suggest saving your passes because if you are a long-term player, you will have no problem eventually adding the purple fish to your collection. Munna is a species to go after if you want one with an IV floor, but it will otherwise be available in the wild.

Tier Three

Alomomola – Shiny capable, odds unknown as of yet

Espeon

Gardevoir

Gallade

Togetic

Umbreon

Alomomola in raids is a good shot at a pretty rare species even without its Shiny release, but Niantic pulled a fast one and has indeed secretly released Shiny Alomomola for the event. It is currently only expected to be available in raids and in tasks.

Tier Five

Latias – Shiny capable, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in 20

Latios – Shiny capable, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in 20

The twin Dragon/Psychic-types continue their Tier Five reign, and we still have quite a while to get after them. While the Valentine's Day event will wrap on Thursday, Latias/os won't leave until Saturday, February 20th at the start of Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, at which point the Legendary Birds and Mewtwo will take over.

Mega Raids

Mega Ampharos – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Gyarados – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Pidgeot – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60

This continues from the previous rotation, and probably the most useful in the longrun here is going to be Gyarados. Remember, though, that the Lunar New Year event gave us free Mega Gyarados energy through Timed Research.

Whichever raids you end up doing, good luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!