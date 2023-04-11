Valorant Drops New Milti-Aspect Update For April 2023 Riot Games has an all-new patch update for Valorant today, as they have added character changes as well as updates to gameplay.

Riot Games has dropped a new update this morning for Valorant, as players can update the game to Patch 6.07 right now. The update has added some updates to a few characters, specifically on Sova, who primarily has changed to the Recon Bolt. They've also added bug fixes, a punishment for being AFK or Dodging, and more. We got the patch notes below from the team as the update is now live.

UI Indicators Update

In an effort to consolidate and make consistent our use of UI indicators throughout our roster, we've updated some abilities to have or not have UI indicators.

Reyna: Yellow indicator removed from Leer (C)

KAY/O: Critical danger indicator added to FRAG/ment (C)

Skye: Yellow indicator removed from Seekers (X)

Killjoy: Yellow indicator removed from Alarmbot (E)

Chamber: Yellow indicator removed from Trademark (C)

Sova

Sova's Recon Bolt (E) has been updated to correctly appear when playing with Bloom (graphical effect that makes things brighter) turned off.

Sova's Recon Bolt (E) scanning VFX has been updated to be more visible as it travels through the world.

Sova's Recon Bolt (E) model has been increased in size to more accurately represent its hitbox. This will not affect lineups. The collision as it travels is unchanged.

Player Behavior Updates

AFK/Queue Dodging

We have made improvements to our intervention system for violations when it comes to player participation.

We're increasing the amount of Ranked Rating loss for repeated ranked queue dodging.

We're introducing a one day-ranked restriction for people who frequently take part in excessive AFK behavior sooner than previously introduced ranked restrictions.

Valorant Bug Fixes

Agents

Projectiles will now reset their blue travel trail when teleporting, removing the line that connects from teleporter to teleporter. This trail is only visible to allies.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where Agents are able to drop both primary and secondary weapons while planting or defusing the Spike.

Fixed a bug in the minimap where teleport abilities can reveal an Agent's out-of-sight minimap location when under packet loss.

Fixed an issue where some players' outline/fresnel were displayed even when "Hide Outlines and Fresnel" setting was enabled.

Fixed a bug (previously fixed in 3.10 but cases of this issue were recently reported) where sometimes outgoing packet send rate was lower than intended for game clients running at > 128 FPS.

Fixed issues where vision cones of vertical wall-type abilities (Phoenix's Blaze (C), Viper's Toxic Screen (E), Harbor's High Tide (E)) could flicker or distort on the minimap. Social

Fixed a bug where the social panel from the in-game options screen was sometimes getting stuck open (for example when you opened the social panel, closed the options screen, then opened the options screen again).

Fixed a bug where when the in-game language is Arabic and you enter an English word first in a chat message, it would break the right-to-left format standard of text in Arabic.