Valorant Launches New "Toxic" Cinematic To Kick Off 2026

Check out the latest cinematic music video for Valorant, as they put a new spin on the song Toxic to hype up the year of content to come

Article Summary Valorant unveils its 2026 season with the new "Toxic" cinematic and music video collaboration.

The track features alt-pop artist KiNG MALA and KPop Demon Hunters' standout Audrey Nuna.

"Why We Fight Back" cinematic explores themes of vengeance, ambition, and higher stakes.

"Toxic" reimagines a pop classic with a darker, emotionally charged tone for Valorant fans.

Riot Games released a new musical cinematic video for Valorant today, kicking off the 2026 season of content with some hype. The music video for "Toxic," which you can check out above, features alt-pop artist KiNG MALA along with KPop Demon Hunters' standout Audrey Nuna, as they put their own spin on Britney Spears' early '00s anthem into a sultry call to arms. Enjoy the video along with the info and quotes released today, which we have for you below, as we look forward to what's coming this year.

Valorant – Toxic

The track arrives alongside the cinematic "Why We Fight Back," a video steeped in themes of vengeance and ambition. Fans can watch the full cinematic now, and the track is available across all major streaming platforms. Building off last year's emotionally resonant "Why We Fight" cinematic that celebrated Valorant's five-year anniversary, "Why We Fight Back" kicks off the 2026 season with a darker perspective rooted in themes of determination and retaliation through the eyes of Valorant's Agents, reminding players that the stakes are higher than ever.

"Being invited into the Riot Games and Valorant world is something I'll never forget," shares KiNG MALA. "The chance to reimagine a song I've loved for so long was already huge, but finding out that Audrey – one of the artists who inspires me most – would be part of it too made it unforgettable. I'm truly so stoked to have been a part of such an incredible experience."

"Starting the year with a track this emotionally charged feels incredibly special," shares Jonny Altepeter, Lead Music Supervisor at Riot Games. "KiNG MALA and Audrey Nuna brought a raw intensity to 'Toxic' that immediately connected with the themes we're exploring in Why We Fight Back. We're thrilled to share this piece with players as we enter a season where the stakes and the emotions are higher than ever."

