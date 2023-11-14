Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Releases Patch 7.10 With Multiple Agent Updates

Riot Games revealed a brand new patch this week for Valorant, as Patch 7.10 gives a number of Agents an upgrade or change.

Article Summary Valorant Patch 7.10 updates Deadlock, Jett, Reyna, and Fade Agents.

Deadlock's GravNet now has new debuff mechanics and increased radius.

Team Deathmatch mode sees specific changes to Reyna and Fade's abilities.

Bug fixes include sound reverb issues and Viper's Pit minimap vision block.

Riot Games released an all-new patch for Valorant this morning, as Patch 7.10 gives up some updates and a few fixes in key areas. The crux of this patch is upgrades or changes for multiple Agents, specifically on Deadlock, Jett, Reyna, and Fade. There have also been adjustments made for Team Deathmatch, as well as some general bug fixes. We have the full list of notes for you below.

Valorant Agent Updates

Deadlock

GravNet (C) now requires anyone captured by it to manually remove the net in order to remove the effect. Before this, if you or the enemy were captured, you were able to remove it by moving out of the net radius or waiting for the effect to expire. We think this unlocks a unique power profile while making it a more interesting interaction on both sides, as enemies must put down their weapon and make a noise to deal with the debuff. In addition, we've made the ability more reliable for Deadlock to execute by increasing its radius while also ensuring that Agents like Jett and Raze can't trivialize getting caught in it with their mobility.

Anyone caught by GravNet will now be debuffed indefinitely until they remove it

Anyone caught by GravNet will now be affected by increased gravity and a reduction in mobility (example: GravNet now reduces Jett's Tailwind (E) distance)

GravNet removal time increased 0.85s >>> 1.5s

GravNet radius increased 6m >>> 8m

Jett

Jett's third-person animations while Blade Storm (X) is equipped have been adjusted to help with combat clarity. It should now be easier to understand her movement when she's running and when she's throwing knives.

Team Deathmatch

Reyna Reyna's Leer (C) has proven specifically potent in the close confines of Team Deathmatch since it doesn't affect allies and Empress (X) lacking a time constraint if she's rolling has proven extremely powerful. These changes are meant to create more downtime between these power moments and push Reyna to prioritize orbs if she wants to try and take over with Empress.



Team Deathmatch only changes: Leer (C) cooldown increased 44s >>> 51s Empress (X) will charge 14% slower



Fade In Team Deathmatch, Fade's utility can feel a little hard to use and capitalize off of. These changes aim to help her track down her enemies and close in on them.



Team Deathmatch only changes: Prowler (C) cooldown decreased 44s >>> 36s Seize (Q) cooldown decreased 51s >>> 48s



Performance Updates

Presets have been added to the Valorant stats page.

Bug Fixes

General Fixed a bug where reverb was not being applied reliably to some types of sounds, including gunshots and footsteps. Fixed an issue where Viper's Pit (X) did not correctly block vision for enemies on the minimap and megamap. Fixed issues with Fade's Prowler (C) passing through certain objects.



Player Behavior Fixed an issue where the report button text was cut-off for the Arabic language on the Player Report menu.



