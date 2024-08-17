Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors: Darkasso Update Launched In Secret

Out of the blue, Poncle decided to release a new update for Vampire Survivors, as they dropped the new Darkasso Update in secret

Nine new achievements and a challenging new stage, Room 1665, are now available in the game.

Introducing Darkanas: powerful game modifiers that can drastically change gameplay dynamics.

New character skins for Unblinded Imelda and Retired Poe, with more secrets to uncover.

Indie game developer and publisher Poncle has released a new update for Vampire Survivors, as they dropped the Darkasso Update secretly this week. The team literally dropped the update late at night on August 115 and didn't tell anyone until the next day, leaving it as a surprise to find when they saw a free update for the game. But now the word is out as this is the last update ahead of the launch on PS4 and PS5, where then all consoles and PC players will get updates at the same time. We have the dev notes below, along with a list of all the additions added in this update, as you can find the finer patch notes on Steam.

Vampire Survivors: Darkasso Update

Though poncle kept it quiet so far as it's SʇǝɹɔǝS we can now reveal that the new content includes 9 new achievements and a new stage called Room 1665. It's a hellish meat-dimension created by the spite of the souls that fell in the bone zone and features 16 floors for players to fight their way through. The update also introduces a new feature that fans have been yearning for: Darkanas, a set of dark arcanas that add new game modifiers to the game (effects like losing health generates exploding projectiles, for example) as well as new skins and maybe even more secrets, who knows?

Nine New Achievements

New Stage: Room 1665: A hellish meat-dimension created by the spite of the souls that fell in the bone zone. A very tall Challenge stage made of 16 rooms and will challenge players to fight their way through all the floors of this devilish room.

A hellish meat-dimension created by the spite of the souls that fell in the bone zone. A very tall Challenge stage made of 16 rooms and will challenge players to fight their way through all the floors of this devilish room. New feature: Darkanas (including 5 darkanas to unlock): With this update, Vampire Survivors are getting Darkanas! Like arcanas, but Dark. There's five to unlock in this update and just like arcanas, these game modifiers can change the outcome of your run significantly.

With this update, Vampire Survivors are getting Darkanas! Like arcanas, but Dark. There's five to unlock in this update and just like arcanas, these game modifiers can change the outcome of your run significantly. Two new character skins Unblinded Imelda. Retired Poe

Secret SʇǝɹɔǝS



