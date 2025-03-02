Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Discusses The Mortals

In the latest developer diary for Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, the discuss the rarely talked-about group: the mortals

Article Summary Unveil Seattle’s shadowed streets where mortals maintain daily routines while hiding secrets of vampire society in Bloodlines 2.

Explore mortals as lenses showing the magnetic and horrifying nature of the vampire myth fueling Seattle in Bloodlines 2.

Delve into the dichotomy of power and morality, where each mortal reflects the allure of dangerous immortals in a gothic setting.

Seattle’s mortals set the stage for relentless gothic horror, balancing darkness with the mystique of eternal blood in Bloodlines 2.

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room dropped a new developer diary for Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, this time talking about the morals you'll encounter. All of Seattle can't be vampires because then why is everyone hiding in the shadows? You have to have mortals running the city day-to-day, or else it becomes suspicious. This diary, which you can check out on their website, along with the video above, talks about the mortals you'll encounter who are both aware and completely in the dark about the vampiric underbelly, and the role they play within the game.

Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – The Mortals

What makes a vampire distinct? What transforms them from "alluring nocturnal wizards" to memorable creatures of horror, monsters in all but looks? Tonight, we take a look at this element: the mortals. The characters you are about to see are all caught up in Seattle's vampire underworld in one way or another. Most are unaware, thinking their misfortune the result of bad luck rather than the interference of vampires. Such is the way of the Masquerade.

To achieve the stark contrasts essential to gothic horror fiction, the vampire must be viewed through the attraction, addiction, and terror they inspire. Every mortal is a lens through which the audience — and player — sees a sliver of the vampire as they appear to the living world. They are the canvas on which the Kindred wield their bloody brush, for to be a vampire is to possess terrible powers, allowing one to use and abuse people as tools, food, and pleasure. (Of course, the ratio of these three also says something about a vampire's moral nature.) Most of all, mortals elevate the vampire experience, providing the backdrop against which the undead stand in bloody relief. After all, if everyone is a vampire, then no one is.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!