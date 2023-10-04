Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games, World Of Darkness | Tagged: the chinese room

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Gets Atmosphere Dev Diary

Paradox Interactive released new info about the development of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 as we explore the surroundings.

Paradox Interactive is rolling forward with the new version of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 with a brand new developer diary. Working with their new developer, The Chinese Room, this new blog entry goes over the atmosphere of the game, as they have created their own version of a vampire-ridden Seattle. We have a snippet of the blog for you below as they slowly wind their way to releasing this game in the Fall of 2024.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2: What happens to an Elder?

One of our early design decisions was to make the player character into an Elder Kindred. This was interesting to us because it means that we can play with how this established vampire knows things about being a Kindred already and how we can create gaps to let the player learn this type of information firsthand. Balancing the opportunity and the history it entails with the desire to allow players to still roleplay and make the character their own. It was extremely challenging but fun!

Kindred do not relate to each other the way that we do, especially extremely old Kindred, like our protagonist. They don't have 'friends,' for instance – everything is about power and possession, which are the antithesis of any genuine connection. It's a challenge to try and disconnect from how we might view a thing and step into that mindset in order to properly represent it. You have to lean first on making that character interesting to learn about and spend time with – you cannot expect players to initially identify with them, or maybe even like them. It takes finesse to balance that, to zoom out and find the broader, more universal entry points that might encourage players to feel like they can identify with that character.

Humanity is something distant, so what does that make humans to you? Centuries of existence can be tough on a person who can only feed on others. Are they just something to be consumed, or is it possible to have trust and kinship? Is everyone just a chess piece or a trophy?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!