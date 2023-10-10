Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: TTRPG, Vassen

Vassen To Release The Lost Mountain Saga For Halloween

Free League Publishing will release a new expansion for their TTRPG Vassen, as The Lost Mountain Saga is coming out on Halloween.

Free League Publishing has confirmed that Vassen will be releasing The Lost Mountain Saga, the latest expansion for the TTRPG, this Halloween. In case you weren't aware of the history of this one, the content was written by actor and podcaster Ellinor DiLorenzo, based on her original podcast of the same name. Only this has been expanded upon and turned into a playable adventure, with illustrated cover art by Johan Egerkrans and Anton Vitus. You can pre-order it for $37 as it will be released on October 31.

"The Lost Mountain Saga is an epic Vassen campaign of five Mysteries base and the campaign has been expanded and modified for the official release. The hardcover book is beautifully illustrated by the acclaimed artists Johan Egerkrans and Anton Vitus. The pre-order is live in the Free League webshop and gives immediate access to the PDF ahead of the release.

Chapter 1: DUTY AND DESPAIR — Mysterious accidents plague the Swedish mining town of Falun, and a pious man takes it upon himself to get to the bottom of the problem – which he is convinced is the result of moral depravity and witchcraft. But something far more wicked is luring in the dark caverns.

— Mysterious accidents plague the Swedish mining town of Falun, and a pious man takes it upon himself to get to the bottom of the problem – which he is convinced is the result of moral depravity and witchcraft. But something far more wicked is luring in the dark caverns. Chapter 2: THE BEGINNING OF THE FALL — The University of Upsala is hosting an exclusive ball rumored to reveal something that will shake the scientific community to its core. But in the midst of all the excitement, there are alarming reports that the Asylum is getting overcrowded due to an unexplained uptick in admitted patients.

— The University of Upsala is hosting an exclusive ball rumored to reveal something that will shake the scientific community to its core. But in the midst of all the excitement, there are alarming reports that the Asylum is getting overcrowded due to an unexplained uptick in admitted patients. Chapter 3: WHERE THE SUN DIES — An island off the coast of northern Norway is in distress, and all previous rescue attempts have failed. As winter approaches, the authorities hire a team of experts to discover the truth. What follows is one of the most dangerous missions the Society has ever embarked upon.

— An island off the coast of northern Norway is in distress, and all previous rescue attempts have failed. As winter approaches, the authorities hire a team of experts to discover the truth. What follows is one of the most dangerous missions the Society has ever embarked upon. Chapter 4: THE PRINCE & THE WITCH — The ancient spring celebration of Valborg is close, eager to enchant those who participate. But within the rich history of the surrounding forests of the celebration, secrets are waiting to be uncovered.

— The ancient spring celebration of Valborg is close, eager to enchant those who participate. But within the rich history of the surrounding forests of the celebration, secrets are waiting to be uncovered. Chapter 5: THE LOST MOUNTAIN SAGA — An ancient stone has been discovered in the dark caves of the Abisko region in the north of Sweden. Protected for thousands of years by creatures no longer walking this earth, these sacred stones were never meant to be found. However, as is the nature of human curiosity and greed, exploitation soon begins with little regard for potential risks or consequences.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!