Ved Announced For PC & Console Release In 2024

Fulqrum Publishing and Karaclan recently revealed their latest game Ved, a story-driven RPG set to be released sometime next year.

Fulqrum Publishing and developer Karaclan have revealed their latest game, simply called Ved, which will be released sometime next year. The game is a futuristic story-driven RPG in which you play a young man who has come to a major city in search of a fresh start. However, that start comes with the unexpected turn of being able to teleport between flying islands, as a new dark power starts to make its presence known. You'll battle them off in a new unique turn-based combat system, using a combination of fighting skills, weapons, and magic. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game is being planned for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

"In Ved, you take the role of Cyrus, a young hero who comes to the city of Micropolis in search of a new life. There he suddenly discovers the ability to teleport between two interconnected worlds full of mysterious flying islands, strange creatures and dangerous monsters. Unfold an interactive story where each decision matters and help Cyrus discover the truth about this magical place, so that you can decide the fate of two worlds. To succeed in your quest, you will have to master the powerful magic of the Veds."

A non-linear story where every decision can lead to irreversible consequences and alternative endings.

Several game factions that have different views on the events taking place. A dynamic system of relationships will allow you to influence the decisions of the key characters.

Innovative turn-based battle system. Effectively use positioning to gain the advantage.

Build a village for yourself and your allies to unlock new skills and abilities.

A system of unique interactive events that impose curses or blessings on the hero, which may last until the end of the game.

The game features an eclectic soundtrack that will accompany you on your adventure, spanning symphonic, folk, and hip-hop genres.

