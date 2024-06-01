Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grunn, Sokpop Collective

"Very Normal" Gardening Game Grunn Gets A Free Demo

Sokpop Collective has released a free demo for their totally normal gardening game Grunn, as it will be released sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Sokpop Collective unveils Grunn demo, a twist on normal gardening.

Free demo of surreal garden game Grunn available on Steam.

Grunn blends gardening with a mysterious Dutch village setting.

Expect the unexpected in Grunn, where tools go missing and you're watched.

Indie game developer and publisher Sokpop Collective have released a new demo for their upcoming game Grunn. The game is an experiment in the surreal as players will be hired to tend to a totally normal garden and do totally normal gardening things. But the closer you look at the landscape, the more you see things aren't at all that normal. But what are you going to do about it when the owner isn't around, and you don't know how to take care of this very unique situation? You can download the free demo right now on Steam, as the devs are slowly working their way to releasing it sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, we have the latest trailer for you to check out and more info below.

Grunn

Grunn is a normal gardening game set in a mundane village in the far north of the Dutch countryside. A gardener gets hired to do some maintenance work over the weekend. The tall grass needs to be cut, the wild hedges trimmed, and the dead flowers could use some water. It's a simple task, but strangely some tools are missing… The owner of the garden isn't around, and their house is off-limits. Perhaps new tools can be found in the mysterious town, or maybe some of the reserved townsfolk have seen them?

From indie collective Sokpop (Stacklands, Simmiland, Guardener) comes Grunn, a very normal gardening game. You've been hired to work on a garden deep in the Dutch countryside. There's plenty to do: trim the grass, water the flowers, pick up trash, and of course enjoy the lovely scenery.Except… Most of your tools are missing. The owner isn't around. Going out after dark is forbidden. And no matter where you go, you can't escape the sense you're being watched. You have until Monday. Good luck!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!