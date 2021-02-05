VestGames Releases A Demo For Eville During The Steam Game Festival

Indie developer VestGames revealed this week they have released a demo for Eville during the Steam Game Festival happening now. The game, which they describe as having the best elements of Among Us and One Night Ultimate Werewolf, has you taking an RPG approach to find out who committed a series of dastardly murders. All while trying to make sure you don't end up as one of the dead, or, if you're the killer, trying to make sure you're not caught. We got more info on it below, but you can try the demo now until February 9th.

A series of brutal murders plague the once tranquil village of Eville, a cozy medieval village with a rather inauspicious name. Under the cover of night, hapless villagers have met their demise at the hands of vicious killers who must be stopped at all costs! With no suspects in sight, it is up to the residents of Eville to determine the culprits and put a stop to their villainy before they find themselves at the end of the assassin's knife. Work together as townsfolk and use your unique special abilities and character roles to deduce the identity of the murderer and put them on trial — or as a Conspirator and sow dissent amongst the villagers, disarming pesky traps, or helping the murderer take down annoying barriers and clearing paths for the killer. Remember, murder is a team sport! Who knows, perhaps you'll be the dastardly villain next! Keep an eye out for player "tells", and spot the murderer, or as the killer, deceive those rural rubes until it's bedtime for Boris and Betty.

In Eville, each game starts with players being assigned the designation of honorable Citizen or murderous Conspirator! Specialized roles are also assigned to each player, granting them special skills and abilities to support their investigation or aid their systematic slaughter. In real-time, Citizens must use their social abilities, unique role skills, and call upon the help of NPC villagers to look for clues and identify suspects throughout the day, while Conspirators do their best to throw them off their scent. Villagers can purchase special tools and tomes to help suss out the village's villains, while Conspirators may break in, loot homes, and wipe out the defenseless denizens by night. But should these foul evildoers get sloppy and give away clues to their identities, they'll be accused, tried, and executed in a totally fair and impartial trial by their fellow village-dwellers. Let's just say it brings a whole new meaning to "Trial by Fire."