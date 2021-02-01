Vicarious Visions Will Take Over The Diablo II Remake

It looks like Vicarious Visions will be getting something new to do after the acquisition as they'll be heading up the Diablo II remake. After being merged into Blizzard Entertainment just a week ago, it looked like the employees were basically on the verge of saying goodbye to the former Activision development studio that recently produced Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2. But according to Duel Shockers, they may not be folded into the mix of things so quickly. According to what they refer to as "an insider within Vicarious Visions", the company has apparently been working with Blizzard for over a year on the project and will be the primary team helping bring the game back to life with the remake.

If this is the case than that is fantatsuic news for Diablo II. First off, people have been clamoring for this remake for years and while it was a rumor for the longest time, we know for a fact work is being done on it. So by hook or by crook, this will eventually happen. So at this point its a matter of asking who is in charge of putting it together. If you recall, Blizzard recent released Warcraft III: Reforged, which got a lot of hate from fans about how it was produced and released. Considering the phenomenal job the VV team did on Tony Hawk, bringing that game back to a modern era while keeping the charm of the original, it only makes sense this would be the best choice of people to head up another old-school revision. But with everything that's happened during the pandemic as well as the merger, one has to wonder what the timetable looks like for the game these days.