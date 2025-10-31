Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Victoria 3

Victoria 3: Iberian Twilight Immersion Pack Announced For December

Victoria 3 has revealed the new Iberian Twilight Immersion Pack, as players will be able to get their hands on it this December

Article Summary Victoria 3 unveils the Iberian Twilight Immersion Pack, launching December 11, 2025 on Steam.

New playable content focuses on Spain and Portugal, highlighting their struggles and reforms in the 19th century.

Features events like the Carlist Wars and Pink Map, plus interactions with former colonies and world powers.

Includes fresh historical characters, monuments, unit models, and a new Iberian-themed UI and map skin.

Paradox Interactive has revealed the next expansion pack for Victoria 3, as players can get their hands on the Iberian Twilight Immersion Pack this December. TWo new countries have been added to this pack as you'll have access to Spain and Portugal during this pivotal time in history, along with some additional content for the game in general. We have more details below and a trailer here as well, as the pack will be released for PC on December 11, 2025.

Victoria 3: Iberian Twilight Immersion Pack

Spain: Once the grandest empire on earth, now reeling from the loss of most of its American colonies. Choose your side in the Carlist Wars – will you embrace liberal reform or rally behind the counter-revolution? Rebuild relations with former American colonies or try to reasset your power overseas Modernize national institutions and society, encouraging an industrial boom in Catalonia, the Basque Country, and beyond. Deal with foreign powers competing to install their own candidates on the Spanish throne Updates and improvements for nations in the Spanish orbit, including Cuba, the Philippines and Morocco.

Once the grandest empire on earth, now reeling from the loss of most of its American colonies. Portugal : A once powerful state that maintains a diminished empire in Africa and Asia. Deal with the fallout from the War of the Two Brothers and navigate competing visions for Portugal's future. Expand your influence and territorial holdings in Africa, linking the colonies on the east and coasts on the Pink Map. Establish a mutually beneficial relationship with Brazil, fostering economic, cultural, and perhaps even political ties. Content related to Asian outposts in Goa and Macao

: A once powerful state that maintains a diminished empire in Africa and Asia. Other : Embrace Iberism, and strive to unite the peninsula under one banner. New historical characters for the nations covered in the immersion pack Art: A set of new buildable monuments and unit models, as well as a new paper map, UI skin and new event images.

:

