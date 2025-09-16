Posted in: Games, Tencent Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout: Infinite, MoreFun Studios

Arena Breakout: Infinite Drops New Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the latest trailer for Arena Breakout: Infinite, as the free-to-play extraction shooter has officially been fully released today

Article Summary Arena Breakout: Infinite launches in full release as a free-to-play tactical extraction shooter on PC.

Major update adds new weapons, expanded Farm map zones, and a fully expanded Trophy Room with crafting.

Gameplay balanced with high-tier item rebalancing and new supply station features in raids.

No pay-to-win mechanics; in-game currency can't be bought with real money, ensuring fair play for all.

MoreFun Studios, a studio under the Tencent Games banner, have launched a new trailer for Arena Breakout: Infinite, as the game has officially been fully released. No more betas, no more Early Access, no more test periods. The free-to-play extraction shooter is out, in full, ready to be played. You can check out the launch trailer here as we have more details about the game below.

Arena Breakout: Infinite

Arena Breakout: Infinite is a high-stakes tactical extraction shooter where every decision matters. Survive intense firefights, scavenge valuable loot, and escape alive—or lose everything. With stunningly realistic visuals, true-to-life sound design, and unforgiving PvPvE combat, every raid is a gamble for glory or ruin. Full Release also introduces a series of new content for both new and veteran players:

Complete Trophy Room: The Trophy Room (hideout) is now fully expanded, featuring the Intelligence Department, Living Area, and Workbench, along with a new progression and crafting system. Top-tier supplies, such as red ammo and top-tier gears, can now only be crafted here.

The Trophy Room (hideout) is now fully expanded, featuring the Intelligence Department, Living Area, and Workbench, along with a new progression and crafting system. Top-tier supplies, such as red ammo and top-tier gears, can now only be crafted here. New Weapons and Accessories: On top of the existing 69 weapons and 881 accessories, three new weapons—the PP19, CZ807, AN94—will be added, along with 40 new tactical accessories.

On top of the existing 69 weapons and 881 accessories, three new weapons—the PP19, CZ807, AN94—will be added, along with 40 new tactical accessories. Map Expansion: The Farm map will be expanded to include new areas like the Grain Trading Zone and Stables.

The Farm map will be expanded to include new areas like the Grain Trading Zone and Stables. New Tactical Items: Players will have more strategic options with the introduction of new medical items like the Experimental Physique Enhancing Pill and Battlefield First Aid Kit Set.

Players will have more strategic options with the introduction of new medical items like the Experimental Physique Enhancing Pill and Battlefield First Aid Kit Set. Supply Station: Certain supplies can now be purchased from supply stations on maps, enhancing your ability to sustain combat in raids.

In addition to new content, this Full Release update also responds to the collective wishes of both new and veteran players, bringing game-changing features and improvements for the PC gaming community to ensure a balanced and fair experience. This core commitment to fair play remains central to the Arena Breakout: Infinite's philosophy, with a strong emphasis on supporting and encouraging a fair gameplay environment:

High-Tier Item Rebalancing: Certain high-tier ammos and gear have been removed from the market and can now only be acquired through crafting or found in raids, promoting a more balanced gameplay experience.

Certain high-tier ammos and gear have been removed from the market and can now only be acquired through crafting or found in raids, promoting a more balanced gameplay experience. Free Largest Secure Case: The newly added Titanium Case (9 grids), the largest secure case, is available exclusively by completing seasonal missions.

The newly added (9 grids), the largest secure case, is available exclusively by completing seasonal missions. No Pay to Win: In-game currency (Koens) cannot be purchased with real-world money.

