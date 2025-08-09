Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Victoria 3

Victoria 3: National Awakening Announced For September

The revolution is coming in Victoria 3, as the new National Awakening expansion will bring change in so many different ways

Article Summary Victoria 3 unveils National Awakening expansion, releasing this September with new immersive content.

Guide Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, and more through 19th-century nationalist upheavals.

Experience fresh storylines, narrative events, historical characters, and unique national struggles.

Explore the Balkan Wars, the Great Eastern Crisis, and the dramatic rise of nationalism in Europe.

Paradox Interactive revealed the next major expansion for Victoria 3, as the National Awakening content will arrive next month. Essentially, the revolution is coming, and you can either get rocked by it or flow with it as times change in different ways during this period of history in Europe. You'll see several new additions to the game, new storylines, new options to explore, all while trying to maintain some kind of civility in an uncivilized world. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the expansion arrives on September 23, 2025.

Victoria 3: National Awakening

Though the Napoleonic Age has faded, the nationalist fervors excited by the export of Revolution have stirred the populations of East and Central Europe. Though no longer a Holy Roman Emperor, the Habsburg Crown in Vienna rules over one of the most multinational states in Europe. A German elite dominates dozens of large minority populations, each clamoring for more control of their own destiny. Meanwhile, a weakened Ottoman Empire opens opportunities to use nationalist enthusiasm for meddling in the Balkans.

This September, you can explore the history of the Habsburg Empire and its neighbors in National Awakening, a new immersion pack for Victoria 3, Paradox Interactive's grand strategy society simulator of the dramatic century between the accession of Queen Victoria and the beginnings of World War II. The liberal revolutions of 1848 were the culmination of decades of internal struggle, and the suppression of these revolts would complicate Austrian politics until the empire's 20th century collapse. In National Awakening, you can steer your way through the crises that remade the political map of Europe.

Austria : Guided by the bureaucratic and diplomatic genius of Metternich, Austria starts in a strong position – but social and technological revolutions threaten to undermine the absolute Habsburg authority. Transform the Empire into a cosmopolitan state under bureaucratic leadership, or try to harness the national aspirations of its many peoples towards reform.

: Guided by the bureaucratic and diplomatic genius of Metternich, Austria starts in a strong position – but social and technological revolutions threaten to undermine the absolute Habsburg authority. Transform the Empire into a cosmopolitan state under bureaucratic leadership, or try to harness the national aspirations of its many peoples towards reform. Hungary : Once freed from Austrian rule, Hungary has a chance to be a crucial weight in the balance of power in Eastern Europe.

: Once freed from Austrian rule, Hungary has a chance to be a crucial weight in the balance of power in Eastern Europe. Serbia : Take sides in the rivalry between the Serbian royal houses of the Karadjordjevic and Obrenovic dynasties.

: Take sides in the rivalry between the Serbian royal houses of the Karadjordjevic and Obrenovic dynasties. Bulgaria : Establish freedom from Ottoman rule and establish the reputation of Prussia of the Balkans.

: Establish freedom from Ottoman rule and establish the reputation of Prussia of the Balkans. Montenegro : Lead this tiny theocratic state to secular monarchy and potential expansion.

: Lead this tiny theocratic state to secular monarchy and potential expansion. Yugoslavia and Illyria : Form a new southern Slavic state, based on the historical Serbian led model or an alternate Croatian-Slovene nation.

: Form a new southern Slavic state, based on the historical Serbian led model or an alternate Croatian-Slovene nation. The Great Eastern Crisis: The rise of nationalism in Southern Europe deals an almost fatal blow to Ottoman power in Europe as formerly subject peoples rise up in rebellion,

The rise of nationalism in Southern Europe deals an almost fatal blow to Ottoman power in Europe as formerly subject peoples rise up in rebellion, National Awakenings: New narrative events tied to National Fervor to better model the historical rise of nationalism in the Balkans.

New narrative events tied to National Fervor to better model the historical rise of nationalism in the Balkans. The Balkan Wars : New content to encourage a united Balkan front against the exhausted Ottoman Empire in Europe.

: New content to encourage a united Balkan front against the exhausted Ottoman Empire in Europe. New historical characters

New art and regional building set

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!