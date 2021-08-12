11 Bit Studios Officially Announces Frostpunk 2

11 Bit Studios announced this morning they will be making a sequel to their popular survival city builder with Frostpunk 2. This particular game is the first project to be revealed from the three in-house games that are currently being worked on in their Warsaw-based studio. As part of the celebration of the game's announcement, they;re allowing players to try the original Frostpunk for free on Steam for a limited time. If you want to get in on that, you can do so over this weekend between August 12th-16th on Steam. We have more info below on the game as well as the announcement trailer as we wait for more details.

In Frostpunk's successor, players are once again tasked with playing as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where the expansion and search for new sources of power is an unavoidable reality. But the apocalyptic world has moved on. After the age of coal, conquering Frostland for the oil extraction industry is expected to be the new salvation of what's left of humanity. However, change does not come easily, and not everyone in this new multi-layered society will welcome this new direction.

"We have more manpower available to focus on all aspects of the game from the scale, the production value, to the quality of UX. Our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel. What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk," states Jakub Stokalski, Frostpunk 2 Co-Director. "What players should expect is a wide universe of choices, freedom to shape the society and the city however they see fit – and reap the consequences. Frostpunk 2 builds on the conflicts of its predecessor – survival vs human values, life vs the arctic frost. But most importantly, it adds a new layer that is present in many aspects of the game – be it politics, be it society, be it technological progress – the conflict between humans and their nature".