Daybreak Games Celebrates Dungeons & Dragons Across Multiple Titles

Daybreak Games has decided to add several new freebies to their library of games to celebrate Dungeons & Dragons' 50th Anniversary

Daybreak Games has revealed a few new additions to several games to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons. As you can see from the list below, they have added a number of items to games from their library, including D&D Online, as you'll be able to snag some cool freebies for your characters across five different titles. Many of them will be here only for a short time. Enjoy the list below and snag what you can from your favorites!

Daybreak Games x Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary

DC Universe Online : Login from August 27 through September 9 to receive a FREE pair of Archdragon Horns for your character! Complete the Archdragon set with a majestic pair of Archdragon Wings and an Archdragon Hatchling by exchanging currency from playing the latest content, "Brainiac Returns!"

Login from August 27 through September 9 to receive a FREE pair of Archdragon Horns for your character! Complete the Archdragon set with a majestic pair of Archdragon Wings and an Archdragon Hatchling by exchanging currency from playing the latest content, "Brainiac Returns!" Dungeons & Dragons Online: Unleash the power of the dragon in DDO with the thrilling Draconic Raider's Reward Box, obtainable from Xatheral in the Eberron Hall of Heroes from August 28 through September 24! Choose from an array of dragon-themed legendary raid items, cosmetics, or rare crafting materials for one character per server. Don't let this chance to claim your draconic treasures fly away!

Unleash the power of the dragon in DDO with the thrilling Draconic Raider's Reward Box, obtainable from Xatheral in the Eberron Hall of Heroes from August 28 through September 24! Choose from an array of dragon-themed legendary raid items, cosmetics, or rare crafting materials for one character per server. Don't let this chance to claim your draconic treasures fly away! EverQuest: This month, we also have a bonus giveaway item to join in their celebration and honor such a momentous achievement! This Pedestal of Veeshan dragon statue will be such a great addition to any home! Lastly, we have a new limited-edition item for sale in the Marketplace. This month's item is an Owlbear Polymorph Wand! It will be gone on September 1st, so be sure to grab it ASAP!

This month, we also have a bonus giveaway item to join in their celebration and honor such a momentous achievement! This Pedestal of Veeshan dragon statue will be such a great addition to any home! Lastly, we have a new limited-edition item for sale in the Marketplace. This month's item is an Owlbear Polymorph Wand! It will be gone on September 1st, so be sure to grab it ASAP! EverQuest II: Our giveaway item this month joins in this celebration with this amazing Darathar Dragon Statue! This statue is a must-have item for your house, and is available FREE on the marketplace, but only until the end of the month. Be sure to grab it on all your characters. Our Limited Edition Item this month is a Baby Dragon Petamorph Wand! This colorful petamorph wand can be found in the Marketplace until the end of the month and is a perfect addition to any home.

Our giveaway item this month joins in this celebration with this amazing Darathar Dragon Statue! This statue is a must-have item for your house, and is available FREE on the marketplace, but only until the end of the month. Be sure to grab it on all your characters. Our Limited Edition Item this month is a Baby Dragon Petamorph Wand! This colorful petamorph wand can be found in the Marketplace until the end of the month and is a perfect addition to any home. The Lord of the Rings Online: Celebrate the Year of the Dragon in LOTRO with the exciting new "Dragon and the Storm" instance, which features a multitude of dragon-themed rewards! Not only that, claim your free Green Drake Portrait Frame and the majestic Golden Drakeling pet using the code SMAUGSSPOILS before September 12!

