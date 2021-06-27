Escape From Naraka Finally Receives A PC Release Date

Headup Games revealed this week that they have finally slapped a release date onto their upcoming dungeon platformer Escape From Naraka. Developed by XeloGames, this is a fast-paced run through a series of temples with the skills of a parkour expert. The dev team has said this first-person platformer is inspired by Balinese legends and mythology, with strong influences from games like SEUM: Speedrunners From Hell, Dark Deception, and DOOM. And yeah, we can see a lot of each of those games thrown into the mix as it makes for an interesting and challenging race against time and peril as you'll have to deal with traps and some major bosses along the way. We have more info for you below and you can check out the latest trailer for the game as well as they will officially release the game onto Steam on July 29th, 2021.

Escape From Naraka is a first-person survival platformer with rich Balinese world-building. Taking huge inspiration from Balinese legends and local mythology, the game tasks you with platforming your way through a nightmarish temple. Every level will challenge you in a new and exciting way, with several themed stages, each with their own trials to complete. You will have to master the arts of dodging and timing to survive! Exotic Balinese themed levels full of platforming challenges, traps, and dangerous encounters.

Your path to freedom will be blocked by terrifying enemies that stand your way.

Unique abilities which are essential for your successful escape.

Lots of secrets to uncover for eagle-eyed explorers.

Leaderboards for each level and one for the complete run so you can see how you fare against others.

Unique cultural world-building using real Balinese artifacts and 3D scan technology.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Escape from Naraka – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/7EXfvm5Stq0)