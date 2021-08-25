Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Adds Free Tifa FF7R Unit

Square Enix has released a brand new free Tifa Unit from Final Fantasy VII Remake into War Of The Visions: Fantasy Brave Exvius this week. Starting today and running all the way until October 5th, you can go into the game and experience an exciting collaboration event featuring fan-favorite characters from the latest addition to the RPG series, along with the chance to explore new quests and earn bonus rewards for a limited time. We got the rundown for you here and the trailer showing off the new Tifa Unit that will be free for a limited time.

Players can look forward to adding legendary Final Fantasy VII Remake characters such as Cloud and Tifa (both available now), and Barret and Aerith (both available starting September 1) to their collections. These beloved characters are available as Ultra Rare (UR) units and are powerful allies in battle that will help players tackle challenging content. Cloud can perform the Limit Burst "Ascension," which destroys any barrier that reduces damage incurred while inflicting damage. Tifa's Limit Burst "Somersault Combo" deals damage to enemies with a chance of inflicting Stun. Players can also leverage Barret's Limit Burst "Catastrophe" to deal damage to enemies with a chance of inflicting Confusion, while utilizing Aerith to perform the "Healing Wind" Limit Burst will recover HP of allies in range and raise their defense for three turns. Special Login Bonuses: In celebration of the collaboration, players can now participate in a limited login bonus to earn a free Tifa unit, up to 2,500 Visiore, bonus Cloud and Tifa Unit Shards, which are used to enhance and awaken these units, and more.

In celebration of the collaboration, players can now participate in a limited login bonus to earn a free Tifa unit, up to 2,500 Visiore, bonus Cloud and Tifa Unit Shards, which are used to enhance and awaken these units, and more. WOTV FFBE Special Seven Stash: All players can receive awesome in-game awards based on the total number of reactions to the FFVIIR Collaboration trailer. For more information, please visit our social media sites.

