Naraka: Bladepoint Hosts New Crossover With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

NetEase Games and Koei Tecmo have come together for a new crossover event as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty arrives in the world Naraka: Bladepoint. Running all the way through March 24th, players can jump into the mobile title and unlock exclusive rewards, just by logging in every day and completing simple challenges. Some of the prizes you can snag during the event include a collection of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty cosmetics with a new Battlemark, banner, and profile backgrounds available, as well as an iconic piece of headwear for you to show off. You'll also be able to snag Naraka helm inspired by the mythical Chinese warlord Lu Bu, but only during this particular event. We got more details for you below of everything you can experience over the next couple of weeks, as well as a new trailer showing it off.

"Players will only have a limited amount of time to obtain these exclusive rewards before they disappear. The crossover doesn't finish there, however. It has been confirmed that Naraka-themed DLC is coming soon to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, with armor sets based on familiar heroes Viper Ning and Tarka Ji. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a brand new IP from Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja (Nioh, Ninja Gaiden), offering a gritty, fantastical retelling of the Three Kingdoms saga. As a nameless warrior, players must venture across a divided realm beset by marauding armies and all kinds of mythological monsters. That's not all NARAKA has to offer in 2023. Having recently celebrated the recent launch of Season 7 and the new Pole Sword weapon, there are plenty of exciting updates the team at 24 Entertainment have to share in the coming months. This includes a future crossover with the acclaimed JRPG franchise, NieR, with more details coming soon."