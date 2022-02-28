Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Getting Netcode Rollback This Summer

Atlus revealed today that they have a plan to add netcode rollback to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, which will be taking place this summer. The move is to make sure that anyone can get in a good game online no matter what connection they're playing on, and will essentially make a lot of the matches fair moving forward. The news came down along with a special video from the game's Chief Designer, Kazushia Wada, who laid out the plan for the summer release. What isn't really known, in the meantime, is how they're going to get there. Obviously, there will be some beta testing with the public involved, but as of yet, there have been no plans announced for test periods. We'll keep an ear to the ground, but expect those tests probably sometime around May.

Rollback netcode is a feature that helps to make online matches as smooth as possible, regardless of the other player's connection. Face off against old friends and foes in the P-1 CLIMAX and experience the action-packed continuation of the Persona 4 Golden story. Person 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam on March 17! Steam pre-orders are available now. The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is…the ULTIMAX! Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist. Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX! Steam features a Midnight Channel Collection. For a limited time, this bundle will be available at a 30% discount, and fans who already own Persona 4 Golden on Steam will unlock the same discount off Persona 4 Arena Ultimax when completing their Midnight Channel Collection! A Midnight Channel Collection – Deluxe Edition is also available which includes Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona 4 Golden – Digital Deluxe Edition with the same discounts.