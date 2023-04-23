Persona 5 Royal & Pocari Sweat Team Up For Themed Bottle Contest

Atlus has partnered up with Pocari Sweat for a special branding deal as they have a new Persona 5 Royal contest and branding. For a limited time, you can buy water bottles from the company that has one of the ten members of the Phantom Thieves. Those bottles contain a chance for you to win an Xbox Series X|S controller branded with P5R artwork! We have the full details of the contest for you below as these bottles are now out in the wild.

"The Phantom Thieves make their debut on Pocari Sweat drink bottles! Atlus and the sports drink Pocari Sweat team up for a Persona 5 Royal collaboration, with each bottle featuring one of ten unique Personal 5 Royal character stickers. In addition to being extremely stylish and hydrating, fans who purchase the special collaboration bottles of Pocari Sweat will have a chance to win a Persona-themed Xbox controller and charging station. On each specially marked bottle of Pocari Sweat that features a Persona 5 Royal branded sticker, participants will be directed on how to enter the contest. A total of 10 different Persona 5 Royal sticker designs have been created and will be available online and in participating retail stores. Please see below for contest details and rules."