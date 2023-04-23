Persona 5 Royal & Pocari Sweat Team Up For Themed Bottle Contest
Atlus has partnered up with Pocari Sweat for a special branding deal as they have a new Persona 5 Royal contest and branding. For a limited time, you can buy water bottles from the company that has one of the ten members of the Phantom Thieves. Those bottles contain a chance for you to win an Xbox Series X|S controller branded with P5R artwork! We have the full details of the contest for you below as these bottles are now out in the wild.
"The Phantom Thieves make their debut on Pocari Sweat drink bottles! Atlus and the sports drink Pocari Sweat team up for a Persona 5 Royal collaboration, with each bottle featuring one of ten unique Personal 5 Royal character stickers. In addition to being extremely stylish and hydrating, fans who purchase the special collaboration bottles of Pocari Sweat will have a chance to win a Persona-themed Xbox controller and charging station. On each specially marked bottle of Pocari Sweat that features a Persona 5 Royal branded sticker, participants will be directed on how to enter the contest. A total of 10 different Persona 5 Royal sticker designs have been created and will be available online and in participating retail stores. Please see below for contest details and rules."
- Prizes: 30 winners will each receive an Xbox Persona 5 Royal skinned controller and charging station as a set. Total approximate retail value of each prize is $249.99 United States Dollars.
- Promotion Eligibility: The promotion is open to only participants who are eligible in accordance with the rules, and as of the start of the promotion period. Participants must also be at least 18 years of age and a current resident of one of the 50 states in the United States of America or the District of Columbia.
- Promotion Period: October 19, 2022 to August 31, 2023. Winners will be selected within four weeks from the end of promotion period. Official Rules can be found here.