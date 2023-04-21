Propagation: Paradise Hotel Arrives On VR Platforms In May Check out the latest trailer and info on Propagation: Paradise Hotel, as the game will be coming to VR platforms in early May.

Indie VR developer and publisher WanadevStudio revealed more details for their latest game, Propagation: Paradise Hotel, set to be released in May. The game will put you in the middle of a hotel as you're trapped inside dealing with horrifying encounters as you try to find a way out. The game puts more of a focus on specific areas, such as exploration, infiltration, and action, but doesn't focus on them the way other games would, instead challenging you to figure a solution out. You can experience it for yourself when the game is released on May 4th, 2023, for both Steam and Quest 2.

"A strange illness has turned people into savage creatures. Emily, a young bartender, and Owen, a security guard, are trapped inside the Paradise Hotel's kitchen. It seems like Owen and Emily are the only two survivors, until they hear something on the radio. Emily's twin sister Ashley is still alive and is going to meet a rescue team on the roof. Propagation: Paradise Hotel is not a wave shooter, a multiplayer beat-them-all or any other zombie game. It is an immersive story in which the player will be emotionally challenged through terrifying visuals, sound design, and music."

"Trapped inside the Paradise Hotel, where a strange illness has turned people into savage creatures, you are desperate to find your sister. Play as Emily Diaz, explore dark surroundings, gather resources, and survive terrifying encounters. This intense single-player VR survival horror game with great storytelling will get your adrenaline pumping. Emily's journey will take you through extreme emotions and intense phases of stealth, exploration or action. Meet allies and learn how to survive your enemies. Enter the incredibly terrifying atmosphere of Propagation. The sound design, lighting, and visuals all combine to create a truly immersive experience that will keep you on edge."