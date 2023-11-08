Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: #DRIVE Rally!, Pixel Perfect Dude

Relive '90s Racing Titles With #DRIVE Rally! Coming In 2024

#DRIVE Rally! has been designed to capture the spirit and thrill of '90s racing titles, all the way down to the carefree gaming experience.

Article Summary Pixel Perfect Dude announces #DRIVE Rally, a homage to '90s racing games, launching in 2024.

#DRIVE Rally offers easy-to-learn controls and challenging trials for both new and veteran drivers.

Drive iconic '90s rally cars, personalize them, and capture adventures with a special photo mode.

Engage with other rally enthusiasts on a dedicated Discord server for a rich community experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Pixel Perfect Dude have revealed their latest racing game as they want to relive the '90s in #DRIVE Rally! The game has been designed to take you back to the bygone era of '90s racing titles on console, as a lot of them were a lot more carefree, open-ended, simplistic, and let you do just about anything without having to go through 19 menus to get to the car. We have more info on the game for you below as it will be released sometime in 2024 for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

"#DRIVE Rally lets you relive the 90s in the most exciting era in motorsport history, where dust, mud, and snow are badges of honor. Unleash the raw power of legendary rally beasts, admire every second of the stunning landscapes, and remember: the faster you go, the better!"

Easy to learn, hard to master – a simple and intuitive driving model that even beginners will handle with ease. However, challenging trials await those who know well the sound of gravel under their tires. This system is designed to showcase the fun of racing games.

Don't cut! – the co-driver can be the most loyal fan or the sternest judge. Enjoy victories together, but be prepared for criticism after losses.

Nostalgic vehicles – take the wheel of legendary rally cars such as Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more. #DRIVE Rally is now taking players on a nostalgic journey to the '90s, introducing new additions, including Das Sandsturm and Celestia, awaiting in the pits.

Triumph with style – build your cars from the base to perfectly match your driving style, allowing you to compete on your own terms. Personalize the body, paint, and designs, while the boldest players can look forward to custom decorations.

Postcards from rallies – from the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli. Compete in diverse settings unlike any you have experienced in racing games. Get creative and capture your most epic moments in #DRIVE Rally with the special photo mode.

Join a community of rally fans – ready to dive deeper into this world? Join a dedicated Discord server, where every member can be your co-driver.

