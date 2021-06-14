Saber Interactive Reveals World War Z: Aftermath Coming In 2021

Saber Interactive dropped a new zombie-filled bombshell on everyone today as they revealed World War Z: Aftermath for 2021. As the title suggests, this is the fallout from the previous four-player co-op title as you are dealing with some of the choices and missions from the first game and how you plan to survive in new parts of the world overrun by the undead. We don't have a release date on it, but we have plenty of details of what will be included in this game along with a new trailer to show it off.

Powered by the next generation of Saber's dynamic Swarm Engine, World War Z: Aftermath turns the tide of our fight for survival back against the undead. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world: Rome, Vatican City and Russia's Kamchatka peninsula. New Battles from a World at War: Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team.

The Next Generation of Zombie Action: Play in glorious 4K|60 FPS on next-gen systems. Endure endless waves of increasingly difficult zombies in the new Horde Mode XL game mode, exclusive to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, featuring hundreds more zombies on screen than ever before possible (Horde Mode XL will arrive in a free post-launch update).

New First-Person Mode: Experience a heart-pounding new perspective with Aftermath's immersive first-person mode option.

Deep Hero Progression: Level up eight unique classes — the Gunslinger, Hellraiser, Slasher, Medic, Fixer, Exterminator, Dronemaster, and all-new Vanguard class — each with their own perks and playstyles. Customize your weapons to survive any challenge, and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards.

The Complete World War Z Experience: Aftermath includes all content from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille and Tokyo.

Aftermath includes all content from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille and Tokyo. Play With Friends Anywhere: Aftermath supports up to four-player co-op with full cross-play between consoles and PC.