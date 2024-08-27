Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dear Villagers, Sports: Renovations

Sports: Renovations Has Released New Playable Demo on Steam

Dear Villagers have released a new free demo for Sports: Renovations, giving you a chance to try out the new renovation sim title

Article Summary Play the new demo for Sports: Renovations on Steam and restore sports facilities from disrepair.

Experience hands-on renovation and enjoy making a difference in various sports locations.

Collect trophies, upgrade your tools, and expand your renovation headquarters for new perks.

Customize and design sports areas creatively, ensuring no corner remains untouched or wall unpainted.

Indie game developer Goat Gamez and publisher Dear Villagers have released a new free demo for Sports: Renovations on Steam. This is a chance for you to try the game out and experiment with bringing various locations to play specific sports back from disrepair. You can play it on Steam right now, with Xbox and PlayStation versions coming soon. Along with the demo came a new introduction trailer, which you can check out above.

Sports: Renovations

How do you save your beloved team's court from being torn down by a real estate developer? You do what you do best – renovate dilapidated sports facilities to collect the money you need to help out. Restore gyms, courts, pools, and pitches to their former glory, upgrade your tools and expand your headquarters. Collect trophies and mementos during your renovation missions and display them proudly in a special room for everyone to see. Your hometown basketball court is in danger. The shining star of your youth where you watched fantastic matches played by your favorite team. It's a place where many young talents started their careers. It's a home of many fond memories, now covered in cobwebs and dust.

Collect trash, clean up the dirt from walls and floors, give the place a fresh coat of paint, fix broken fixtures, furnish and decorate the place. Remember to take a photo before and after to prove how good a job you did! Use the money you earn to upgrade your equipment and expand your headquarters – each unlocked room comes with its own perks and advantages. Leave no corner undusted and no wall unpainted. Carefully design the area and arrange every room with its functionality in mind. You have all the time in the world, so use it to polish your skills and plan out the space – some designs are better than others, so be creative! Tinker with sports equipment and assemble the furniture to the best of your ability. And remember: just have fun and be proud of your achievements!

