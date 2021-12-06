Star Wars: Hunters Receives First Gameplay Video

Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have released a new video today for Star Wars: Hunters as we get our first look at the gameplay. The trailer takes you on a bit of a tour as we get to see several competitive arenas and the roster of Hunters who have been chosen to fight for glory within Vespaara's sporting complex. You get to see what each one of them can do as they all have different fighting styles and unique weapons that make them a force to be reckoned with. Whether it be Rieve and J-3DI with their lightsabers, Zaina and Sentinel armed with their deadly blasters, Imara Vex's bounty hunting gear, the amazing brute strength of Grozz, Slingshot's droideka tech, or Utooni's various tools made from scavenged scraps. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to learn when it will come out in 2022.

"Today's gameplay reveal gives players their first look at the Hunters in action, showcasing eight of the dynamic characters which will be available at launch," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. "Our teams at NaturalMotion and Boss Alien are excited for fans to enter the fray and compete for galaxy-wide glory in the Arena next year." Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales in teams of four. Players will compete as daring bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion and holdouts of the fallen Empire in an action game that immerses players in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict. Upon launch in 2022, Star Wars: Hunters will be available as a free download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store and on Google Play and will support cross-play across all platforms. Star Wars: Hunters does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to download and play.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars: Hunters – Enter the Arena | Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/F063LYpUkHQ)