Two Point Campus Announces New "School Spirits" DLC Get in the groove of hunting spirits for your bachelor's degree as SEGA has a new DLC on the way for Two Point Campus.

SEGA and Two Point Studios revealed an all-new update coming to Two Point Campus as they have revealed the new School Spirits DLC. In a bit of a callback to Two Point Hospital, the team has brought back ghost-capturing, which the janitors in the hospitals used to do whenever you would have a patient die and their spirit roamed the halls. Only now you can fully train people in ghost capturing at your college. What's more, you can now also open up a school for the dead as the ghosts of former students can now earn a degree… we think. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the DLC will drop on March 15th.

"Students will be whisked off to Lifeless Estate, where the usual eerie silence has been interrupted by a paranormal pest problem. The estate's heiress might be long dead, but she's still offering two lively new courses, and you'll encounter some spirited new student archetypes, plus lots of hauntingly good new items to help you give your Campus a new lease on the afterlife. Students won't be the only ones excelling at expelling, though. In our brand new DLC-exclusive challenge mode level, the janitors' union has been tasked with mopping up all these spectral scourges, so grab your trusty Ghost-Duster and fight throughout the school year to keep your campus ghost-free and capture as many as you can! We should really pay these people more."

"With plenty of fun and fantastical courses to explore, players must provide their students and teachers with everything they need to help them thrive and survive in the academic year. Players can pre-order Two Point Campus: School Spirits now to receive 10% discount on Steam and the Microsoft Store. Players who purchase the new DLC from launch day will receive 10% Early Adopters discount until March 21st for PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch."