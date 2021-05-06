World Video Game Hall Of Fame Announces Reveals Class Of 2021

This morning, the World Video Game Hall Of Fame revealed the four titles that will be going into the Class Of 2021. The four games that made the cut is a diverse mix from four different publishers that will make a lot of fans happy. The Class of 2021 will be Animal Crossing, Microsoft Flight Simulator, StarCraft, and Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? All four will be inducted into the hall digitally as there's no ceremony scheduled in these pandemic times. We have quotes from members of the organization about each game from this morning's announcement, as well as a video presentation.

"The freedom of play in Animal Crossing gave the game wider gender and age appeal than many other video game titles of its time," says Research Historian Racquel Gonzales. "The low stakes of Animal Crossing also allowed people to play at their own leisure without penalty. These elements may help explain why its latest installment proved such a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was searching for a little neighborly sociability."

"It's hard to overestimate what a groundbreaking program Microsoft Flight Simulator was when it debuted in 1983," says Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for interpretation and electronic games. "For the first time, amateur and professional aviators could navigate the skies—without ever leaving home. And the joy of flight is universal, which is perhaps why Microsoft Flight Simulator has continued to captivate gamers for decades."

"StarCraft added a new twist to the strategy game formula while leading a revolution in multiplayer gaming," says Andrew Borman, digital games curator. "It's regarded as one of the best real-time strategy games of all time and significantly impacted many of the real-time strategy games that have followed in the past two decades."

Says Archivist Julia Novakovic, "Between the still-growing video game franchise (including a Google Earth tie-in) and the game's recent run as a show on Netflix, Carmen Sandiego is as recognizable a character as ever. Is she an evil villain or a misunderstood genius? You'll have to track her across the globe to find out!"