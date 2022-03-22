Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Gets A Tekken 7 Costume Collab

SEGA and Bandai Namco have come together for another crossover as Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown meets Tekken 7. It's pretty cool being in the future where all of these game licensees get to have fun with each other, even if it is just on a cosmetic level. And man, is this one ever on that level. The short version to this collaboration is that we're not really getting Tekken fighters in VF5, but instead, we're getting skins that look like some of the series' iconic characters. The trailer below showed two specific fighters joining this weird little crossover as we see Akira fighting as Kazuya and Lau fighting as Heihachi, as the two dress pa nd go head-to-head in an ultimate confrontation.

On the surface this seem kind of cool, but at the same time, it also feels a bit lacking. Just adding in the characters as skins feels like it was a last-minute deal for something bigger. Like actually having these character pop up in another game as themselves with all their moves (or simular to this style) trying to face off against the fighters in this franchise. But instead we have this weird crossover of skins in a situation where we now have to ponder what could have been. We're not calling this lame by any means, its still cool to see them here. But it could have been so much more.

There's no official word of when this crossover will take place, nor do we know the full roster of characters from Tekken 7 that will be making their way over to Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. You can check out the trailer down below of the skins fighting against each other in their respective characters, as they still retain the moves of the fighter you're being dressed as.