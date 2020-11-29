Virtual Battlegrounds Receives New Details For Season 2

Cyber Dream revealed details of the upcoming plans the company has for Season 2 of Virtual Battlegrounds with a few new additions. Some of the new additions coming to the game include a brand new map that will create challenges for everyone, as well as new weapons and weather effects that will play havoc on every player in any given match. You can read more of the details here as we patiently wait for the developers to give us a proper release date for the season.

Season 2 will introduce the Warehouse District, the largest area of the map yet, that aims to give players the option to find new offensive and defensive tactics. While exploring the Warehouse District players may come across the latest weapon, the pump shotgun. The pump shotgun will spawn at random locations and features realistic loading animations for a classic wild-west inspired feel. The new season of Virtual Battlegrounds will also introduce a dynamic weather system and improved environmental effects. Each match will feature random weather effects ranging from beautiful sunsets to low-visibility foggy mornings, and even night-time matches. Season 2 will also feature new types of vegetation, making for more lush environments without any loss of performance. Duke it out in a 24 player battle royale, built from the ground up in VR.

A wide range of weapons available including guns, ballistics, and weapon attachment system.

Move around the giant map in a variety of ways such as swimming, climbing, sprinting, sliding, and ziplines.

An enormous 4 square km crafted map to explore all in VR.

Form your own squad and use spatial voice chat while playing your matches in ranked or lobby modes.

Play solo and hone your skills against the AI, or practice your aim at the shooting range.

A dynamic weather system and lush terrain make every match different from the last.