Void Bastards Is Headed To PS4 & Switch Next Month

Humble Bundle happily revealed today that Void Bastards will be making its way to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch next month. Developed by Blue Manchu, the game did exceptionally well on PC and Xbox when it was released last May. Now, nearly one year later, the game is getting a release on the remaining two consoles it didn't get to cover on May 7th, 2020. With inspiration from games such as BioShock and System Shock 2, you're getting an in-depth strategy shooter that feels less like a run-and-gun and more like a mission that needs to be accomplished in full. The version of the game coming to PS4 and Switch is going to be the most complete and up-to-date version they have, so you're not missing out on anything. You can read more about it below and check out the new trailer from the devs.

"Forget everything you know about first-person shooters: Void Bastards asks you to take charge, not just point your gun and fire. Your task is to lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula. You make the decisions: where to go, what to do and who to fight. And then you must carry out that strategy in the face of strange and terrible enemies. Onboard derelict spaceships you'll plan your mission, taking note of the ship layout, what hazards and enemies you might encounter and what terminals and other ship systems you can use to your advantage. Move carefully through the dangerous ships, searching for supplies and manipulating control systems. React to what you find – will you detour to the generator to bring the power back online or will you fight your way into the security module to disable the ship's defenses? Choose carefully when to fight, when to run and when just to be a bastard. Use your hard-won supplies to improvise tools and weapons, from the distracting robo-kitty to the horribly unstable clusterflak. Navigate your tiny escape pod through the vast nebula. Flee from void whales and pirates, and politely avoid the hungry hermits. All the while you must keep scavenging for the food, fuel, and other resources that keep you alive."