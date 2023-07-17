Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Banijay Brands, Survivor, Survivor: Castaway Island

Microids Will Be Releasing New Video Game Based On Survivor

Wanna play Survivor at home? You'll be able to this October as Microids will release Survivor: Castaway Island for PC and console.

Microids revealed this morning they have partnered with Banijay Brands to make a new game based on the CBS show Survivor. This new title will be called Survivor: Castaway Island, and much like the reality show, it will have you playing as one of the contestants on the show, trying to make it all the way to the end to be the last survivor. You'll encounter different challenges and tasks involving other castaways, trying to find allies and win immunity against tribal council votes. You can read more about it below as the game will be released on October 3rd for PC and all three major consoles.

In Survivor: Castaway Island, be prepared to experience the ultimate test of survival! As you navigate the treacherous landscape, you'll need to rely on your survival instinct and strategy to remain in the competition. Every decision you make will be crucial to your fate. Are you cunning, strategic, and ruthless enough to outwit, outplay and outlast your opponents? During your adventure, look for resources and form alliances with other castaways to survive, but remember that trust is hard to come by in the game of Survivor. Choose your allies wisely and watch your back for betrayals. In team or individual challenges, push yourself to the limit to avoid being voted off the island. One wrong move, and the adventure ends. Your survival is at stake, and only the strongest will make it to the end. Do you have what it takes to be the last one standing and become the sole Survivor?

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Banijay, a global television leader and content powerhouse. This collaboration combines our expertise in game development with their experience in creating top-notch entertainment. Our goal is to provide a unique immersive experience centered around interaction, competition, and survival. We are excited to offer players and millions of viewers worldwide an engaging adventure that lives up to their favorite show," said Stephane Longeard, CEO of Microids.

"Survivor is an iconic format that is known and loved by scores of fans all around the world. With its world-class capabilities, Microids is a great partner for us to transform this IP into an original and innovative game that recreates the Survivor experience at home," said Lex Scott, Commercial Director, Gaming & Gambling at Banijay Brands.

