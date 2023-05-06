Voidtrain Has Officially Launched On Steam This Week HypeTrain Digital has finally released Voidtrain for Steam after the game was exclusive for the past year and a half.

After being exclusive to the Epic Games Store, developer and publisher HypeTrain Digital finally released Voidtrain for Steam this past week. The game is everything you have already played on the EGS, with all of the updates and content released for it to date, giving Steam players the exact same experience from the start. We got more info and a trailer below to check out before you snag the game.

"In Voidtrain, you are an engineer thrust into the strange and mysterious Void, a world with its own history, rules and future. Build and upgrade your own train, craft powerful weapons, fight formidable enemies and survive the surreal landscapes of the Void alone or together with friends. Available in solo or online co-op mode for up to 4 players. We've been working on this version of the game for over a year, so it's full of new content and features: from new story chapters to updated AI & NPCs, new train modules, minigames, and much, much more."