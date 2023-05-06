Voidtrain Has Officially Launched On Steam This Week
HypeTrain Digital has finally released Voidtrain for Steam after the game was exclusive for the past year and a half.
After being exclusive to the Epic Games Store, developer and publisher HypeTrain Digital finally released Voidtrain for Steam this past week. The game is everything you have already played on the EGS, with all of the updates and content released for it to date, giving Steam players the exact same experience from the start. We got more info and a trailer below to check out before you snag the game.
"In Voidtrain, you are an engineer thrust into the strange and mysterious Void, a world with its own history, rules and future. Build and upgrade your own train, craft powerful weapons, fight formidable enemies and survive the surreal landscapes of the Void alone or together with friends. Available in solo or online co-op mode for up to 4 players. We've been working on this version of the game for over a year, so it's full of new content and features: from new story chapters to updated AI & NPCs, new train modules, minigames, and much, much more."
- EXPLORE THE VOID: Explore a vast ever-changing world full of mysteries and unique places. Discover floating islands with puzzles and dangerous fauna. Make your way through minefields and visit depots. Meet adorable Rofleemo and make them part of your crew. The Void has much to offer for those seeking adventure, so get ready to accept its challenges!
- BUILD YOUR TRAIN: You won't simply expand the train, but you'll build it yourself from scratch. Start with an empty trolley and develop it into a proper train with multiple wagons and an advanced engine. Customize the look of your train and fill it with all sorts of objects: from storages and workbenches to decorations and tables for mini games.
- FIGHT TO SURVIVE: The Void is a dangerous place, and you'll face a variety of enemies on your way: from regular soldiers to bloodthirsty sharks. Craft and customize your weapons and equipment, escape from being chased, stand against multiple enemy waves in the arenas, clear outposts and be prepared to constantly fight for your life.