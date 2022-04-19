Magic: The Gathering – Lion's Eye Diamond On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Lion's Eye Diamond, a card from Magic: The Gathering's 1996 expansion set Mirage, up for auction! Best known for enabling a metric ton of different infinite combos within the context of the game, Lion's Eye Diamond, or "LED" for short, is a card that is most sought-after by Dredge players and others looking to play off of reanimating cards in their graveyards. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, April 19th, to place a bid on this valuable and powerful Magic card.

Lion's Eye Diamond was originally designed as a "fixed" version of the ever-iconic and notably powerful Black Lotus, one of the fabled "Power 9" cards of Magic: The Gathering. Since then, LED has been paid homage by cards such as Diamond Lion from last year's Modern Horizons 2 expansion set. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This rare card is from the Mirage set titled Lion's Eye Diamond. The card's effect reads, "Sacrifice Lion's Eye Diamond, Discard your hand: Add three mana of any one color to your mana pool. Play this ability as a mana source." CGC has graded the card and assigned the following sub-grades: centering (9.5), surface (9), corners (9), and edges (9). The artwork is done by Margaret Organ-Kean.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful graded copy of a very powerful Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, April 19th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!