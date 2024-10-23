Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Oculus Publishing, PlaySide Studios, Shattered

VR Psychological Horror Game Shattered Announced For Meta Quest 3

Playside Studios revealed a new VR game this morning on the way to Meta Quest 3, as Shattered will be released in late 2024

VR developer Playside Studios and publisher Oculus Publishing have revealed their next title coming to Meta Quest as Shattered makes an appearance. This is a brand-new psychological thriller title in which you'll have to separate reality from what's inside your own mind as you attempt to escape a mental health facility with some eerie vibes to it. The game doesn't have a set release date, but the team is aiming to have it out before the end of 2024. For now, enjoy the trailer and info below as we wait for a set date.

Shattered

Trapped in a mysterious mental health facility, your perceptions cannot be trusted. To escape, you must turn your physical space into a labyrinth of escape rooms and manipulate objects across virtual and mixed reality to solve complex puzzles. Investigate and alter memories to bend reality itself to your will as you collect evidence to expose the secrets of Greyvale and escape to safety. Immersive mixed reality Adventure: Transform your living space into an interactive mixed reality playground to solve puzzles and escape twisted and thrilling scenarios. Use your space in new ways: Utilize your floor, ceiling, and walls to pull objects and characters from memories into your own playspace to find clues and solve mind-bending puzzles. Find hidden clues and unlockables: Collect evidence and tokens to unlock additional story content throughout the game.

