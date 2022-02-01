VR Puzzler Labyrinth deLux Announced For Multiple Platforms

Developer Enigma and publisher K5 Factory announced today that their new VR puzzler Labyrinth deLux will be coming out this year. The game will have you making your way through expansive rooms set in a sci-fi future inspired by Mayan and Aztec culture, all created to have the look and feel of a cinematic experience. You'll take on the role of a space trucker named Robin who takes on this new adventure along with the help of her AI sidekick Friday to explore an abandoned space station to find the secrets within. The game will launch on March 3rd, 2022 for Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, and Steam VR.

In Labyrinth deLux – A Crusoe Quest, players have to navigate their way through sixteen distinct rooms, each containing a uniquely crafted puzzle that must be solved to progress through the space station that Robin and Friday find themselves on. These tests are multi-layered with prisms and mirrors combining with gravity-defying boots and lasers to challenge even the most quick-witted puzzlers. Solving puzzles doesn't just enable progression; it also gradually reveals the truth behind the long-lost alien race that once inhabited the station.

Offering an experience that presents a new chapter in VR puzzle games, Labyrinth deLux – A Crusoe Quest features balanced challenges with an engaging story that will truly immerse players within its alien world when it launches on Oculus Quest and Steam March 3rd. The game is packed with intelligent puzzles as well as classic films and pop culture easter eggs to delight sci-fi fans, who will feel at home despite feeling like they are lightyears away in the world of Labyrinth deLux.