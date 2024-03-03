Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Brave Lamb Studio, Marie Curie, War Hospital

War Hospital Releases New X-Ray DLC Available Now

Nacon has added a new DLC to War Hospital, as you will be getting a ton of new content, as well as Marie Curie, in the X-Ray DLC.

Article Summary Get the War Hospital X-Ray DLC featuring Marie Curie and her van.

Experience a new chapter with 5 hours of gameplay in military medicine.

Balance strategy and survival as you manage war hospital resources.

Face moral dilemmas and make choices with long-term consequences.

Brave Lamb Studio and publisher Nacon recently released a brand new DLC for their wartime title, War Hospital, as players can snag the new X-Ray DLC. The content brings about two major additions in the fact that you'll have access to Marie Curie, as well as her X-ray van that will help you better look at the wounded to determine how best to treat them. We have the full details below as the content is now live.

War Hospital – X-Ray DLC

Play this exclusive chapter to pit yourself against new challenges, and discover Marie Curie's story and her role in military medicine. In this optional chapter, Marie Curie is based near your hospital, and requires your assistance. With her X-ray van and her unique talents, the renowned expert scientist can be a precious asset in helping you save more soldiers. Placing the emphasis on narration, War Hospital's X-Ray DLC offers players an additional chapter equivalent to five hours' gameplay, featuring another aspect of running the field hospital. In the story dreamt up by the Polish studio Brave Lamb, they must help Maria Skłodowska (Marie Curie) procure the resources she needs to repair her "Petite Curie," one of the mobile surgical units that she invented. She instigated widespread use of X-raying techniques, by taking her equipment right out to the battlefields.

A documented game, particularly thanks to its partnership with London's Imperial War Museum.

A perfect balance between real-time strategy and survival game

Simultaneous management of a host of resources of varied usefulness

Choices with short and long-term consequences

A morale system affecting the behavior of the medical teams

Individual stories with complex implications

Humanized units, varied in their workings and impacts

Multiple distinct end scenarios

A system of trenches desperate for recovered soldiers to face the enemy

Playable both with keyboard/mouse and controller

An X-Ray DLC featuring Marie Curie

