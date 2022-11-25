War Robots: Frontiers Launches Into Steam Early Access

MY.GAMES and Pixonic have officially launched their new mech combat title, War Robots: Frontiers, into Steam's Early Access today. Taking place 200 years after the original War Robots, you'll have a chance to get into skirmishes and major battles across a system of worlds called the Wild Ten. Along with the notes for Early Access we have for you below, the devs also revealed a roadmap of the content coming to the game over the next several months as they slowly make their way to fully releasing the game. The first major update will come in December and will feature new robots, weapons, ability modules, and more. More updates will happen in 2023 with new maps and content expansion. You can check out more in the trailer below as the game is now live.

"Early Access will launch with one map that contains destructible areas, which will mean that over the course of a match players will constantly be adjusting their tactics to accommodate the shifting landscape. More maps will be added over the course of Early Access as the 'Wild Ten' gets further mapped out with new locations. In the hangar, players can construct their robots from a combination of parts and add their preferred weapons. The 'body' of the mech will determine what special ability a player has access to on the battlefield. From the shield ability of the Ares frame to the bombardments of the Bulgasari, players can currently pick from 8 different types to mix and match to their liking. This is in addition to the weapons that can slot into the robot's shoulder hardpoints which can fit nine different weapon types; from close-range machine guns, and destructive missiles to long-range cannons. Over the course of Early Access, more parts, weapons, and abilities will be added to offer an even wider range of customization to players. "