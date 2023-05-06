War Thunder Mobile Announces Android Beta Testing Gaijin Entertainment has good news for Android users as they will be beta testing War Thunder Mobile shortly for mobile.

Gaijin Entertainment has confirmed this week that they will be holding a beta test for War Thunder Mobile on Android devices. For the time being, these are the only mobile devices they will be holding the test on as it will be distributed in APK format via the official website. Then over the next few months, it will also be released on Google Play and on iOS devices. The team also revealed they have no plans to reset the player progress made in the open beta, meaning all of the progress you make and vehicles you unlock will remain with you at full launch. We got more details for you below as they are signing people up now.

"War Thunder Mobile carries over the main thing from War Thunder for PC and consoles – large-scale cooperative battles of legendary ground, naval and air vehicles (like World War II era Il-2 ground-attack aircraft or Cold War era Leopard tanks) that use physically correct flight and damage models. Every tank and plane looks and tech specifications are historically accurate, so in order to effectively destroy the enemy players need to study the internal architecture of the vehicle, the location of key components and crewmen, and the armor layout. At the same time, the game controls are convenient and intuitive, so anyone can quickly get used to War Thunder and start winning."

"The new game focuses on the most interesting and well-known models of tanks, ships, and aircraft of all eras – and even at the start of the open beta, there are already more than 200 units, and among them is the battleship Yamato, which has not yet debuted in the original War Thunder. In addition, there are submarines in naval battles, and other content and mechanics unique to War Thunder Mobile are possible in the future. Finally, the progression system, created specifically for War Thunder Mobile, will allow players to easily try out equipment from different countries – like the legendary German Tiger II tanks and modern American fighting vehicles M3 Bradley, and after the upcoming updates the game will feature Abrams family tanks."