Warborne Above Ashes Releases Trailer Ahead of New Playtest

Check out the latest trailer for Warborne Above Ashes, revealing more about the game before players get to try the next Playtest

Article Summary Discover Qooland's Warborne Above Ashes with its epic trailer & unique faction warfare system.

Join massive 100 vs 100 teambattles or solo missions in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world.

Choose from six factions, equip unique drifters, and strategize for planetary dominance.

Experience dynamic gameplay with extreme weather, mobile bases, and fair resets.

Indie game developer Pumpkin Studio and publisher Qooland Games have released a new trailer for Warborne Above Ashes before they launch the game's latest Playtest. The trailer basically goes over the story of the game and shows off some animations, but not much on gameplay as they wanted to put a focus on this world and what has everyone in a constant battle. The new Playtest will launch tomorrow, April 24, which you can sign up for on Steam.

Warborne Above Ashes

Warborne Above Ashes is a sci-fi post-apocalyptic MMO featured by a player-driven faction warfare. As a Driftmaster, you'll join the relentless war of six rival factions. Cooperation, betrayal, conquest, speculation… Choose your faith and faction, and play your own part of this epic!

Massive 100 vs 100 Teambattles: Jump into large-scale fights erupting across the map at any moment! Whether you're going solo or joining a massive guild war, this is the ultimate arena to prove your skills.

Jump into large-scale fights erupting across the map at any moment! Whether you're going solo or joining a massive guild war, this is the ultimate arena to prove your skills. Solo or Squad, Your Call: Take on gangs of resource-hungry bandits solo, or team up with allies to dive into deadly territories. Remember, winners take all, losers fall!

Take on gangs of resource-hungry bandits solo, or team up with allies to dive into deadly territories. Remember, winners take all, losers fall! No Grinding Through Complex Specializations, Just Play: Get battle-ready in just 30 minutes and start contributing to your team's victory!

Get battle-ready in just 30 minutes and start contributing to your team's victory! Build Your Ultimate Squad: Recruit over 40 unique drifters and equip them with hundreds of gear options across 12 series. Customize your team to create your own unstoppable combat style!

Recruit over 40 unique drifters and equip them with hundreds of gear options across 12 series. Customize your team to create your own unstoppable combat style! Six Factions, One Month-Long War: From pre-war prep to tactical execution, every decision matters. Unite your faction and fight for planetary dominance!

From pre-war prep to tactical execution, every decision matters. Unite your faction and fight for planetary dominance! Full-Scale War Experience: From logistics to frontline combat—gather resources, trade, control massive electromagnetic cannons, pilot siege vehicles… Play any role you want and shape the war your way!

From logistics to frontline combat—gather resources, trade, control massive electromagnetic cannons, pilot siege vehicles… Play any role you want and shape the war your way! A Strategist's Paradise : With a massive open-world map, endless attack and defense routes, and resource management options, outsmart your opponents in a high-stakes battle of wits!

: With a massive open-world map, endless attack and defense routes, and resource management options, outsmart your opponents in a high-stakes battle of wits! Mobile Bases, Adapt on the Fly: Relocate your base to adapt to the ever-changing battlefield and outmaneuver your foes.

Relocate your base to adapt to the ever-changing battlefield and outmaneuver your foes. Extreme Weather, Epic Challenges: Sandstorms, blizzards, and more—harsh conditions test your survival skills and can even turn the tide of battle!

Sandstorms, blizzards, and more—harsh conditions test your survival skills and can even turn the tide of battle! Fair Resets: After each war, the map resets, and everyone gets a fresh start. Take a breather, then dive back into the next epic clash!

After each war, the map resets, and everyone gets a fresh start. Take a breather, then dive back into the next epic clash! New Content, New Challenges: With regular updates, new battlefields, maps, mechanics, and rivals are constantly added, ensuring your war experience never gets stale!

