Warcraft Rumble Has Opened Up Pre-Registration For iOS

Are you ready to rumble? Blizzard has opened up the pre-registrations for Warcraft Rumble on the Apple App Store this week.

After being teased over a year and a half ago, Bizzard Entertainment is finally moving forward with Warcraft Rumble as pre-registrations are now open. The game has been in the works for some time now, and while we have seen countless videos of people trying it out and playing demos of the game, it seems like the team was never really ready to reveal a release date. That changed this week a little, as you can sign up for the game with a worldwide release looming in the background. Those who sign up in advance will get some lovely bonus items with the Mecha Kobold Skin, the Mecha Tower Skin, the Mecha Kobold Portrait, and the Mecha Kobold Emote. We got more info from the team below from their latest blog.

"It won't be long before everyone around the world will be able to leap into all the joyful chaos Warcraft Rumble has to offer. Players can now pre-order through the Apple App store for the first time globally! When you pre-register on the Google Play store or pre-order through the Apple App store, you'll receive four truly mecha-great items to use either on the battlefield or to customize your account when the game goes live. Pre-register on the Warcraft Rumble official site today to be notified of the official launch. Android users can pre-register by visiting the Google Play store, and Apple users can pre-order on the Apple App store today! Get ready to smash that button, load up your favorite Minis, and jump into the action-packed fun of Warcraft Rumble."

Warcraft Rumble Minimum Requirements

Available on iOS and Android.

iOS

iPhone 6s and higher

iOS 13 and higher

RAM – 2GB of RAM and higher

Android

CPU – Snapdragon 675 / Exynos 8890 and higher

GPU – OpenGLES 3.1 and higher

Adreno 612 / Mali-T880 MP12 and Higher

Android 5.1 (API level 22) and higher

RAM – 3GB of RAM and higher

