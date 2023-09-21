Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Moxi Games, Wardens Rising

Wardens Rising Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first major look at the gameplay to come in Wardens Rising, as Big Moxi Games have revealed more about their upcoming title.

Indie game developer and publisher Big Moxi Games has released a new Wardens Rising trailer today, featuring more of the gameplay. It's been a minute since we've heard anything about the title, as the team has been aiming to release it sometime in Q1 2024. It's only a minute long, but it's more than we've seen from them in a while, as they highlight many of the mechanics and characters you'll run into. Enjoy the video below as we now wait for more info.

"Enjoy a solo campaign or online multiplayer co-op "Mission Mode" with up to three other players and choose from a selection of playable heroes, each with unique skills and abilities. Heroes include the cold-as-ice and tough-as-nails Selene Frost, who freezes enemies in their tracks, and the Engineer, who can simply set the world (and his foes) on fire with flame and smash-based attacks and his mecha ultimate! Successfully survive each enemy onslaught and keep your base's core safe, and your heroes will grow in power, as Wardens Rising allows you to customize your loadout and upgrade your weapons, health, and pet companion between battles."

Be a Lone Wolf or a Team Player: Go it alone in the solo campaign, or team up with up to three friends in the online co-op multiplayer Mission Mode as you save humanity from an existential threat together.

Go it alone in the solo campaign, or team up with up to three friends in the online co-op multiplayer Mission Mode as you save humanity from an existential threat together. Smart Defense is the Best Offense: Tactical, on-the-fly positioning and building are vital to achieving glory against the otherwise daunting waves of enemy attacks.

Tactical, on-the-fly positioning and building are vital to achieving glory against the otherwise daunting waves of enemy attacks. Custom Tech Loadouts: Experiment with different combinations of technology to defend cores, including traps, towers, walls, portals, and more!

Experiment with different combinations of technology to defend cores, including traps, towers, walls, portals, and more! A Badge of Honor: Progress through Mission Mode and replay campaign levels to hone your skills, earn Victory Points to upgrade your gear, and receive achievements and badges to mark your success among Wardens.

