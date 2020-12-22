Warface: Breakout Launches Season Three Known As "Cold Sun"

MY.GAMES has released the third season of Warface: Breakout as players will be able to play under the Cold Sun. For this season the temperatures have plummeted and you are now in a frozen area forced to deal with the elements that will now hinder you. However, that doesn't mean the fighting has cooled off as the third season will usher in a brand-new map, exclusive rewards, new features, and a few Christmas events on the way. The update is completely free, however, good luck finding any more info on it beyond what we have below. The main website for the game has zero detailed information on what's happening, in fact, the only seasonal info they have available is for Season One. And it appears that beyond the game signaling for an update, there's no internal information in the game itself alerting you to what's there.

MY.GAMES has a pretty decent title here, but it seems trying to get info about what's to come from the developers is like bleeding a turnip. You can check out the trailer below which will give you a decent idea of what to expect. Best of luck to you all.

Cold Sun adds a new Outskirts map set in a snow-covered mountain village, a brand-new addition to the collection of Warface: Breakout maps. Newly reimagined scopes allow players to aim down the sights without losing awareness of the environment. And the myriad of new seasonal rewards is available, including new weapon and bomb skins, victory poses, and more. Cold Sun will also feature a time-limited Christmas event at launch, spanning from December 22 to January 11. It will bring a new, time-limited Team Deathmatch mode, as well as exclusive cosmetics, including avatars, stickers, and challenge cards.