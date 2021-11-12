Warframe Announces Next Event As We Enter The Prime Resurgence

Digital Extremes has revealed the next event coming to Warframe as players will be entering the Prime Resurgence on Tuesday, November 16th. This event is designed to set players up for the next major expansion coming to the game as you'll have an opportunity to instantly unlock or earn two Prime Warframes as well as their Prime Weapons and Accessories from a new event shop located in Maroo's Bazaar. You'll be given some assistance from former Dax, Varzia, the shop's new vendor, who will help you enact the Prime Resurgence, assisting you in recovering Prime Warframes that are currently lying dormant in Orokin technology using some new resources in Aya and Regal Aya. We got more info on the event below as you'll need to prepare yourself for what looks like some intense times ahead when they eventually unleash the next expansion, The New War, onto players later on.

Prime Resurgence gives players an opportunity to instantly unlock or earn a selection of Warframe's rarest and most powerful Prime Warframes, the Prime Vanguard, on a rotating basis through the expansion's release in December. An extension of Warframe's Prime Vault program, Prime Resurgence will reward players with unprecedented access to 18 Prime Warframes and gear previously retired from Warframe's reward tables and will bring a wealth of long-awaited content to players on all platforms. The New War is Warframe's biggest Cinematic Quest expansion in its 8-year development history and will offer players more ways to engage with its sprawling sci-fi universe. New playable characters will be added for the first time, along with new environments, threats and challenges, plus the addition of Warframe's 48th unique Warframe into the game, all while answering longstanding questions about its bold and intimate story. Arriving in December, The New War will also introduce new Customizations, Weapons, and Accessories, giving players limitless power to look and play the way they want.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Warframe | Official Trailer | All-Out War: The Story So Far (https://youtu.be/dkRZus_hYWg)