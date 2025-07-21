Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: TennoCon 2025

Warframe Reveals Next Major Expansion & 2026 Plans at TennoCon 2025

TennoCon 2025 had a ton of new details for Warframe, as we got the latest expansion preview, and their plans for the game next year

Article Summary Warframe's next major expansion, The Old Peace, delves into past conflicts and new narrative quests.

New enemy faction, Operator visual remaster, and Operator Focus expansion are on the way.

Valkyr Heirloom cosmetic, tabletop Starfinder collaboration, and Android closed beta debut this fall.

2026 will bring the massive Tau chapter, continuing Warframe's evolving Void War story arc.

Over the weekend, Digital Extremes held TennoCon 2025 in Canada, showing off a ton of what's to come for their titles, including some major additions to Warframe. There was a tron to unpack in a single day of information as we saw the next expansion called The Old Peace, going back to a different era of the timeline. We also saw the new Valkyr Heirloom out today, the new Starfinder collaboration with Paizo, a Close Beta for the Android edition coming this Fall, and a ton of more info. We have more details below from the team of everything talked about.

Warframe – The Old Peace

To take hold of the future, you must awaken the past in Warframe's next major Narrative Chapter. Revisit a period of tenuous peace between the Sentients and Orokin while uncovering notable features arriving.

Main Quest, The Old Peace: Think far back and remember the long-forgotten tale of Tau, a childhood Sentient friend named Adis, as well as the war-scarring conflict between the Orokin, their creations, and a coalition of Dax Anarch Warriors upon the Perita moon.

Think far back and remember the long-forgotten tale of Tau, a childhood Sentient friend named Adis, as well as the war-scarring conflict between the Orokin, their creations, and a coalition of Dax Anarch Warriors upon the Perita moon. Side Story, The Devil's Triad: Welcome a new trio of characters – Father Lyon Allard (Protoframe of Harrow), Marie Leroux (Protoframe of Wisp), and Uriel (the new devil-themed Warframe) – in cinematic style within a Side Story, arriving alongside The Old Peace.

Welcome a new trio of characters – Father Lyon Allard (Protoframe of Harrow), Marie Leroux (Protoframe of Wisp), and Uriel (the new devil-themed Warframe) – in cinematic style within a Side Story, arriving alongside The Old Peace. New Enemy Faction: Walk a fragile line during a tumultuous moment of harmony and discover who is friend and foe. What starts as a rebellion of Dax Anarchs could cause alliances to cascade and put into question how deep this Old Peace really went.

Walk a fragile line during a tumultuous moment of harmony and discover who is friend and foe. What starts as a rebellion of Dax Anarchs could cause alliances to cascade and put into question how deep this Old Peace really went. Operator Remaster: Gaze upon the Operator's graphically remastered character models and cosmetic assets to improve their visual fidelity, including new facial animations, and aligning with Warframe's latest assets. TennoCon attendees caught the first glimpse of this remaster in the Old Peace gameplay reveal.

Gaze upon the Operator's graphically remastered character models and cosmetic assets to improve their visual fidelity, including new facial animations, and aligning with Warframe's latest assets. TennoCon attendees caught the first glimpse of this remaster in the Old Peace gameplay reveal. Tauron Focus Expansion: Study up for the upcoming Focus expansion, introducing a new ultimate ability for the Operator. More details to come around this feature expansion in future Devstreams.

Study up for the upcoming Focus expansion, introducing a new ultimate ability for the Operator. More details to come around this feature expansion in future Devstreams. Original Song Released Today: Remember the sorrow of our forgotten Sentient childhood friend, Adis, with his heartfelt song, 'Lullaby of the Manifold,' now on YouTube. This somber, hauntingly beautiful track was first heard in The Old Peace gameplay reveal and will be available on most major music streaming platforms on July 21.

TennoCon 2025 – Warframe Announcements

Valkyr Heirloom Cosmetic (July 21, 2025): Valkyr, the tormented experiment, aims to make witnesses go berserk hot off the heels of her recent gameplay rework with a new Heirloom Collection available July 21 in collaboration with community artist Pertti Bahaa.

Valkyr, the tormented experiment, aims to make witnesses go berserk hot off the heels of her recent gameplay rework with a new Heirloom Collection available July 21 in collaboration with community artist Pertti Bahaa. Warframe x Starfinder Tabletop Collaboration (October 2025): In partnership with acclaimed tabletop RPG developer Paizo, Warframe x Starfinder: Operation Orias will bring the surreal sci-fi world of Warframe to tabletops everywhere this October. Eager fans will have the opportunity to learn more information and get a small slice of the adventure at GenCon from the Paizo booth (July 31 – Aug. 3 in Indianapolis, IN). For more information, including purchase details for digital and physical versions, please see the dedicated webpage on Paizo's website.

In partnership with acclaimed tabletop RPG developer Paizo, Warframe x Starfinder: Operation Orias will bring the surreal sci-fi world of Warframe to tabletops everywhere this October. Eager fans will have the opportunity to learn more information and get a small slice of the adventure at GenCon from the Paizo booth (July 31 – Aug. 3 in Indianapolis, IN). For more information, including purchase details for digital and physical versions, please see the dedicated webpage on Paizo's website. Untitled Fall Update (Fall 2025): Digital Extremes continues its commitment to the new player experience in Warframe, with a new Mod tutorial Quest, The Teacher, developed in collaboration with Sumo Digital. The 62nd Warframe, a long-awaited Oberon rework, a fresh Lavos deluxe skin, among other quality-of-life improvements, arrive with this update. Tune into the September Devstream for more information.

Digital Extremes continues its commitment to the new player experience in Warframe, with a new Mod tutorial Quest, The Teacher, developed in collaboration with Sumo Digital. The 62nd Warframe, a long-awaited Oberon rework, a fresh Lavos deluxe skin, among other quality-of-life improvements, arrive with this update. Tune into the September Devstream for more information. Android closed Betra (Fall 2025): Equip your cellular devices and prepare for the upcoming closed beta for Warframe on Android this Fall. Sign up for the closed beta playtest now via the Warframe on Android webpage. More info on the full launch on compatible Android devices will be available later this year.

Equip your cellular devices and prepare for the upcoming closed beta for Warframe on Android this Fall. Sign up for the closed beta playtest now via the Warframe on Android webpage. More info on the full launch on compatible Android devices will be available later this year. Caliban Prime Access (Coming Soon): Featured in TennoCon's gameplay demo trapped in stasis, Caliban Prime arrives soon before The Old Peace launches. Relive the glorious might and gold-trim style of the Orokin Empire alongside new Prime weapons and accessories later this year.

Featured in TennoCon's gameplay demo trapped in stasis, Caliban Prime arrives soon before The Old Peace launches. Relive the glorious might and gold-trim style of the Orokin Empire alongside new Prime weapons and accessories later this year. TAU (2026): The Old Peace propels Warframe's current "Void War" story arc into full speed, setting the stage for the monumental Tau Narrative Chapter to explore in 2026.

