Dead By Daylight Announces New Iron Maiden Crossover

Behaviour Interactive revealed a new crossover coming to Dead By Daylight, as Iron Maiden bring several versions of Eddie to the game.

Article Summary Dead By Daylight teams up with Iron Maiden for new skins featuring Eddie.

Eddie becomes Legendary Outfits for The Dredge, The Doctor, and others.

Original Survivors get Rare Iron Maiden tour shirts as in-game cosmetics.

"Fear of the Dark" plays in match lobby when Iron Maiden outfits are worn.

Behaviour Interactive has announced a brand new crossover event for Dead By Daylight, as Iron Maiden will be bringing Eddie to the game. No, he isn't a new killer per se, but he will be one in multiple ways. As you can see from the art here, in typical Eddie fashion, he has taken on the role of multiple killers as a special skin for players to snag. Now, you can hunt down survivors in multiple incarnations of the iconic metal mascot as part of The Iron Maiden Collection, which is available right now in the game's shop. We have more info about the new looks below from today's announcement.

Dead By Daylight x Iron Maiden

A true metal icon, you know Eddie as the shapeshifting figure gracing nearly all of Iron Maiden's album covers, t-shirts, and merch. Where their heart-pounding music plays, you can be sure Eddie is not far behind. Eddie enters The Fog as Legendary Outfits for The Dredge, The Doctor, The Deathslinger, and The Oni. Iron Maiden fans are sure to recognize the inspiration behind the Outfits, as each one draws from one or more of Eddie's iconic iterations throughout the years. Survivors also get to join the mix with Very Rare tour shirts for all the game's original Survivors. As an additional treat for fans, Iron Maiden's classic track Fear of the Dark will play once any of these cosmetics are equipped in the match lobby—helping set the mood for the face-melting challenge ahead. ​Having appeared in bloody battlefields, dystopic futures, and the deep reaches of hell, Eddie will be right at home in the twisted world of Dead By Daylight.

"What an incredibly exciting new collaboration for us to explore," shares Kirby Taylor, Product Manager of Dead By Daylight. "Eddie is such an icon, and flipping through some of his famous appearances to see which Killers we could pair them with was a dream come true. We're also glad our Survivors can get in on the fun with some killer tour t-shirts. A couple of those even have a little surprise as well, depending on the Survivor, but we'll leave that up to players to find." ​

