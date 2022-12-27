Throne & Liberty Reveals More With Director's Preview Livestream

NCSOFT held their special livestream this week for Throne & Liberty, showing off a special Director's Preview of the game. The 10-minute video, which you can watch down at the bottom with CC available for non-Korean speakers, goes over a number of aspects of the game's design. But they still didn't go over the kind of gameplay you'll be able to experience as well as the storyline. We have notes from the company below for you to read before checking out the video.

"In the Director's Preview, CCO Taekjin Kim declared that "TL is an MMORPG for all players across nationalities and generations." Kim also added, "Developed under the slogan of 'Play For All,' TL will be available on the best platforms for players to enjoy TL, and that is both PC and console."

"Further in the preview, producer Jongok Ahn and game design director Moonseop Lee revealed more about Throne & Liberty's key features and details. They demonstrated how Throne & Liberty is a seamless living world and dungeons that change depending on the weather condition and surrounding environments. The MMORPG has an immersive narrative where the past, present, and future are connected. The game also features a "Free Class" system, where player roles are decided by the weapons of their choice, and a PvP (Player versus player) combat system that allows players to decide whether they want to engage or not."

"PDMO Moonyoung Choi further defined the direction of TL's game service. As Choi described, "all aspects of TL are aligned with our service goal, 'Play For All.'" Choi also stated that "TL offers unique UX and UI suitable for both PC and consoles, and also features precise character customization to meet the differing demands of our global playerbase." TL's 'Memorial' system adds to this by way of a sequential opening of content, customized according to player progress. For TL, streaming on mobile will also be available, enabling a further platform for players to keep up with their TL experience."