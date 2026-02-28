Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Shadowgrapher, Warframe

Warframe Reveals The Shadowgrapher Update With Other Content

The latest Warframe devstream discusses the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, the next armor, TennoCon 2026, and a few other topics

Article Summary Warframe launches on Nintendo Switch 2 with The Shadowgrapher update, free on March 25.

Introducing the 64th Warframe, Follie, with unique ink-based abilities and a new 4v1 Hunt mode.

New TennoGen cosmetics, Atragraph trading card Mods, and deluxe skins debut in the update.

TennoCon 2026 returns to London, Ontario, with new panels, concerts, and in-game rewards.

Digital Extremes held its latest devstream this past week, revealing mroe of what's to come for The Shadowgrapher update, TennoCon, and more. First up, the game is finally launching on Nintendo Switch 2 this March, and will start with the next major update, The Shadowgrapher, for free on March 25. The game will also add the 64th Warframe, Follie, in time for the game's 13th Anniversary. They also revealed other updates and content, which we have more details of from their notes below, and the full stream at the bottom.

Warframe Launches on Nintendo Switch 2

Grip the right Switch Joy-Con 2 and use Mouse Mode to navigate menus with ease or aim down weapon sights for precise marksmanship across Warframe's diverse arsenal of ranged weaponry. Dive into an optimized Warframe experience with 60FPS and 1080p resolution in both handheld and docked modes with improved load times, textures, and shader quality. Log into Warframe on a Nintendo Switch 2 console from March 25 to April 15 to earn the exclusive Ambimanus Pack, which includes the Vericres Warfan weapon, the Akomeogi Warfan weapon skin, Slicing Feathers Stance Mod, among other cosmetics, and Affinity/Credit boosters.

64th Warframe: Follie

Disappear into an inky canvas and reemerge from the selected location to become doused in ink and inflict the new Inkblot debuff on nearby enemies. Customize an entire book of drawings in the Sketchbook before battle and bring one to life mid-mission for a tactical advantage. Summon a self-portrait ink doppelganger that will redirect damage from the player onto itself and apply the Inkblot debuff on nearby enemies. Spread whimsy by force and attach inky balloons to all enemies within range, lifting them into the air with the Inkblot debuff and primed for target practice.

New Mode: Follie's Hunt

Band together in a squad of four and avoid the inky grasp of Follie in Warframe's interpretation of the 4v1 asymmetric multiplayer survival horror match type. This iteration pits four players against Follie, who stalks players and reacts to the allied team's actions. Complete the unfinished paintings scattered around the ruins of the Vesper Relay by seeking out pools of colored ink, coating players in the liquid abyss, and transferring it to scattered canvases. Adapt to each iteration of the Hunt, with every run offering a varied experience due to modifiers that randomize mission hazards and enemy effects. Remain vigilant and level-headed as the enemy Follie gains shorter ability cooldowns, becoming more aggressive with the completion of each canvas.

The Next Wave of TennoGen Cosmetics

Collect a new cosmetic for Mods, Atragraphs, that exhibit alternate art and an animated frame, in the same vein as a traditional foil trading card. The Shadowgrapher will introduce 10 different Atragraphs to earn, with more on the way in future updates.Experiment with new styles using the latest wave of TennoGen, Digital Extremes' player cosmetic design program, with five total new additions comprised of Warframe skins, Signa headpieces, and a weapon skin. Ramp up the aesthetic chemistry between the dynamic duo of Gauss, the Saint of Altra, and Grendel, the insatiable devourer, with the latest deluxe cosmetic skins and new emotes.

Operation: Atramentum

Take up arms alongside fellow players in Operation: Atramentum, a limited-time event (April 2 – April 23) offering opportunities to earn new cosmetic rewards as well as previous rewards from past Operations. Deepen the bonds between Clan members with several new social features, including Clan and Friend List specific UI mission markers, resource bonus rewards after missions with Clanmates, Clan-only matchmaking, weekly Clan missions, Clan merging, and Clan-specific cosmetics like a group emote and Clan Glyph.

TennoCon 2026

TennoCon, the annual record-breaking two-day celebration of all things Warframe and Soulframe, will return to Digital Extremes' hometown of London, Ontario, on July 10-11, 2026. The TennoConcert will also make a highly-requested return, featuring an orchestra performance spanning Warframe's 13-year discography.

Day One (Friday, July 10) will offer a cosplay contest, early merch sales, and autograph signings, concluding with the expanded TennoConcert in Southwestern Ontario's biggest arena — Canada Life Place.

Day Two (Saturday, July 11) will offer dedicated panels around art, music, and narrative, a Soulframe keynote featuring the latest news, more autograph opportunities, as well as the main event, TennoLive. One of Twitch's most-watched and most-anticipated livestreams each year, TennoLive is the Warframe keynote presentation, promising the biggest announcements and gameplay reveals of the year. Details on full panel schedules to come soon.

All tickets to TennoCon also come with access to the TennoCon 2026 Digital Pack, which includes in-game cosmetics, including emotes, skins, 475 Platinum currency, and more. For more ticket information and pricing details, please visit the official TennoCon Eventbrite ticket page.

